2026 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know

Decision Day has come and gone, and so too have the seasons of 12 Major League Soccer franchises. While various teams will now enter their offseason, there are 18 teams that will return after the November international break and compete for the ultimate prize in American Soccer.

Inter Miami will hope to become the first team in 14 years to successfully defend their title, while other teams like New England Revolution, FC Dallas, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to achieve their first-ever MLS Cup.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the schedule for the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

Wild Card Match

Can Antoine Griezmann lead Orlando past Cincinnati? | Mike Stobe/MLS/Getty Images

As the eighth-best team in the Eastern Conference, Orlando City will host FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 19, in the East Wild Card match. Shortly after, at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, Seattle Sounders will host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Wild Card match.

Round One

LAFC will have to get past the U.S. Open Cup champions St. Louis CITY. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Unlike the Wild Card round and all the other playoff rounds, Round One will be decided in a best-of-three series, with the higher-ranked side hosting the first game as well as a potential third match. If a match is tied after regulation, a penalty shootout will be held to determine the winner.

Round One kicks off on Nov. 21, with New England hosting Philadelphia at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by Dallas against Portland Timbers at 4:00 p.m. ET and Miami vs. Columbus Crew at 6:00 p.m ET. The following day will see Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville SC host either Orlando or Cincinnati at 4:00 p.m. ET, while Chicago Fire will host Charlotte FC at 6:30 p.m. ET. Lastly, Vancouver will host either Seattle or Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m. ET.

St. Louis CITY will host LAFC at 8:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 23, while San Jose Earthquakes will host Houston Dynamo at 10:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24. Then, after a brief gap, Game 2 will kick off on Nov. 27 as Columbus host Miami at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by Seattle/Real Salt Lake hosting Vancouver at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Next up, on Nov. 28, Charlotte will host Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by San Jose at Houston at 2:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will host New England at 4:30 p.m. ET, Orlando/Cincinnati will host Nashville at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by LAFC vs. St. Louis at 8:30 p.m. ET. To cap off an action-packed Saturday, Portland will host Dallas at 10:30.

If a tiebreaker is needed to determine the winner of the series, then the third match will take place on Dec. 2.

What’s Next?

Can New England win their first-ever MLS Cup? | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The conference semifinals will take place between Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, while the conference finals will take place between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Last but not least, the MLS Cup will take place on Dec. 18 at either 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. ET.

Every match of the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs will be available to watch on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions. The MLS Cup final will air on FOX and FOX Deportes in the U.S. and on TSN and RDS in Canada. Moreover, select additional playoff matches will air on FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN and RDS.