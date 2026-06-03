2026 World Cup Fantasy Football Best Names

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, fans around the globe are already busy building their fantasy football (soccer) squads ahead of the tournament.

Of course, assembling a team packed with goalscorers, clean-sheet specialists and potential breakout stars is key if you want to climb the rankings and earn bragging rights over your friends.

But let’s be honest—a great fantasy team is only half the battle.

The other crucial ingredient is a clever team name. Whether it’s a terrible pun, a player-inspired joke or something guaranteed to make your league rivals groan, the right name can be just as important as the players you pick.

So, if you’re still searching for the perfect title for your World Cup fantasy team, we’ve got you covered.

Fantasy Football Best Names

No Kane, No Gain —The Harry Kane classic.

—The Harry Kane classic. Major League Saka —Perfect for Bukayo fans.

—Perfect for Bukayo fans. Hakuna Mateta —No worries, just goals.

—No worries, just goals. Rice Rice Baby —An evergreen fantasy favorite.

—An evergreen fantasy favorite. Haaland Oates —Will make your dreams come true.

—Will make your dreams come true. Alisson Wonderland —YoA goalkeeper-themed pun.

—YoA goalkeeper-themed pun. Under My Cucurella —For Marc Cucurella believers.

—For Marc Cucurella believers. Ctrl Alt De Ligt —Nerdy and soccer-y.

—Nerdy and soccer-y. Pain in Dias —Strikers hate him.

—Strikers hate him. Pique Blinders —A modern classic.

—A modern classic. Hotel? Thiago —Old but gold.

—Old but gold. Rhythm of Van Dijk —Reebok, or Nike?

—Reebok, or Nike? Boom Xhaka Laka —Guaranteed groans.

—Guaranteed groans. Saka Potatoes —Simple, effective.

—Simple, effective. Back of the Neto —One for the purists.

—One for the purists. Kinder Mbeumo —Sweet and simple.

—Sweet and simple. Chicken Tikka Mo Salah —Fantasy royalty.

—Fantasy royalty. Old Havertz Kai Hard —Ridiculous, in a good way.

—Ridiculous, in a good way. Haaland Globetrotters —Built around a superstar.

—Built around a superstar. Ødegaardians of the Galaxy —One of the best around.

—One of the best around. Onana, What’s My Name? —Rihanna would approve.

—Rihanna would approve. Wirtz Case Scenario —A topical one.

—A topical one. The Last Messi-ah —A nod to the GOAT.

—A nod to the GOAT. Jude Law —Short and sweet.

—Short and sweet. The VAR Side —Controversial by design.

—Controversial by design. It’s Coming Home Depot —American World Cup edition.

—American World Cup edition. Maradona Kebab —Absurdly good.

—Absurdly good. Tardelli Scream Team —Pure World Cup nostalgia.

—Pure World Cup nostalgia. Roger Milla’s Movers —Dance your way to glory.

—Dance your way to glory. Yekini Minaj —Deep-cut World Cup reference.

—Deep-cut World Cup reference. Non Ci Credo FC —Fabio Grosso approved.

—Fabio Grosso approved. Maeda Meal Of It —For Japan or Celtic fans.

—For Japan or Celtic fans. Obi-Wan Iwobi—Hello there.

How do you Play Fantasy Football World Cup 2026?

FIFA's Fantasy Football is plenty of fun. | FIFA

To get started, you’ll need to create or sign in to an account on FIFA’s official World Cup Fantasy platform. Once you’re logged in, you can build your squad, make transfers and manage your team throughout the tournament.

Points are awarded based on how players perform in real World Cup matches, meaning goals, assists, clean sheets and other key contributions will directly impact your fantasy score.

Managers must select a 15-man squad made up of:

2 goalkeepers

5 defenders

5 midfielders

3 forwards

From those 15 players, you’ll choose a starting XI each matchday and can set up your team in a variety of formations.

Every player is assigned a transfer value, and you’ll need to stay within the game’s salary cap when building your squad. For the group stage, managers are given a budget of $100 million, which increases to $105 million once the tournament reaches the knockout rounds.

After that, it’s largely out of your hands. Sit back, follow the action and hope your stars deliver on the biggest stage.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE