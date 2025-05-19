5 Best Real Madrid Transfers From the Premier League Ranked
Some of the best players in Real Madrid history came from the Premier League.
Real Madrid are no strangers to signing Premier League talent. In fact, the Spanish giants have made it somewhat of a habit over the last two decades. So much of Los Blancos' domestic and European successes have come in part thanks to the superstars they brought over from the English top-flight.
Bournemouth center back Dean Huijsen is the latest Premier League breakout star on the way to the Spanish capital. The club paid the 20-year-old's £50 million ($66.4 million) release clause, making him the most expensive defender in Real Madrid's history.
Before Huijsen, though, came a long list of players who took their game to new heights once they arrived at Real Madrid, etching their names into the club's history books.
Ranking Real Madrid's Best Transfers From the Premier League
5. Xabi Alonso
Before Xabi Alonso arrived at Real Madrid, the midfielder was lifting trophies at Liverpool. The Spaniard scored the equalizer in the Reds' legendary second half comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.
After five years in the Premier League, Alonso joined Real Madrid in 2009. The Spaniard played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's 100-point La Liga-winning campaign, as well as their historic La Décima victory. It takes a special talent to be labeled as a club legend among the long list of midfield superstars that have represented Los Blancos.
Alonso now has the rare opportunity to return to the Spanish capital as the club's new manager. The 43-year-old is in line to take over for Carlo Ancelotti and will hope to bring silverware back to Real Madrid.
4. Thibaut Courtois
Where would Real Madrid be without Thibaut Courtois? The 33-year-old, who once played for rivals Atlético Madrid, has bailed Los Blancos out of countless situations since he joined the club in 2018.
Courtois arrived from Chelsea right after Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League titles, but he would have to wait four more years before he could get his hands on the prestigious trophy. The Belgian delivered one of the best goalkeeping performances in the history of the competition when he kept Liverpool off the scoresheet to secure Real Madrid's 13th Champions League title.
The goalkeeper was named Man of the Match for his heroics in the 2022 Champions League final and went on to keep another clean sheet in the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Even when Real Madrid are not winning trophies, Courtois remains untouchable between the posts.
3. Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale's form might have trailed off in his later years at Real Madrid, but when he first transferred from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, the winger helped the club return to Spanish and European glory. In the nine years Bale spent in a white shirt, Los Blancos lifted nine major trophies, including five Champions League titles.
The Welshman will forever be remembered for his goals on the biggest of stages. In his debut season alone, Bale bagged the winner against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and against Atlético Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. Of course, nothing compares to the brace he scored against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, which features one of the best goals in the competition's history.
Bale's overall career might not compare to the likes of Alonso, but his performances for Real Madrid give him the edge over the Spanish legend.
2. Luka Modrić
When Luka Modrić's time at Real Madrid comes to end, he will leave the Spanish capital as one of the greatest midfielders in club history. The Croatian left Tottenham in 2012 to sign with Real Madrid and he has been at the center of Real Madrid's biggest triumphs over the last decade.
His delivery from the corner flag to Sergio Ramos kickstarted Los Blancos' legendary La Décima comeback in Lisbon. His off-balance, inch-perfect cross to Cristiano Ronaldo in Cardiff secured Real Madrid's 12th Champions League title. His pivotal role on the road to Real Madrid's historic Champions League threepeat helped him win the 2018 Ballon d'Or.
Modrić remains the player with the most Champions League titles (6) in history and they all came with Real Madrid. Then there's the 22 other trophies the midfielder won with Los Blancos, making him the club's most decorated player of all time.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
It comes as no surprise that one of the best players of all time ranks at number one. Ronaldo came to Real Madrid in 2009 after making his name at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar topped the Premier League three times with the Red Devils and helped the club win their third Champions League title in history.
Already with a trophy cabinet full of silverware, including his first Ballon d'Or award, Ronaldo made the move to Madrid and etched his name in club history. The forward won 15 trophies with Los Blancos, including four Champions League titles; Real Madrid likely do not win back-to-back-to-back Champions League titles without Ronaldo.
Ronaldo took home four more Ballon d'Or awards along the way to becoming a Real Madrid legend. He holds just about every goalscoring record in club history and remains Los Blancos' all-time leading goalscorer with 451 goals in 438 appearances.