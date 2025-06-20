‘A Heavy History’—Serhou Guirassy on Following Haaland, Breaking Champions League Records
Few clubs understand strikers quite like Borussia Dortmund.
Since Robert Lewandowski caught fire in 2011–12 season, BVB have played host to a who’s who of goalscoring greats. The Poland striker netted 103 goals in 187 games and was swiftly followed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Erling Haaland. Paco Alcácer, Niclas Füllkrug and even the on-loan Michy Batshuayi have enjoyed prolific spells at Signal Iduna Park.
The latest in that long line of success stories is Serhou Guirassy. A modest pick-up from Rennes last summer for a fee of €18 million ($20.7 million), the Guinea international wasted little time in picking up where those before him left off, netting 34 goals across all competitions in his debut season.
With the No. 9 on his back like Lewandowski and Haaland before him, Guirassy admits following in the footsteps of those before him is a challenge he relished from the moment he arrived.
“It’s true that Dortmund has had some great strikers,” he tells Sports Illustrated. “When I arrived here, I admit that the No. 9 wasn’t available. I had to settle for a temporary number.
“But as soon as I had the opportunity to get it, I didn’t hesitate. And although the No. 9 is a heavy burden to bear, I’m doing pretty well.”
Guirassy rejects suggestions there is something magic about Dortmund’s esteemed No. 9 shirt, instead giving credit to those whose jobs are to keep the conveyor belt of goalscoring phenoms whirring.
“I think the scouts are... they’re good!” he laughs. “No, but honestly, we know that Dortmund always has great strikers, I would say.
“But then again, I know there’s a heavy history here with them, even with Aubameyang and then there was Erling very recently. So, yes, it’s true that it was a big task, but I’m up to it. And when Dortmund had the opportunity to sign me, I didn’t think twice either.”
Guirassy justified his price tag during his debut season at the club. He became the third Dortmund player to ever reach 10 goals in a single Champions League, but climbed away from Lewandowski and Haaland to capture the club’s single-season record for goals in the competitions.
With 13 strikes, Guirassy finished as the Champions League’s leading marksman this past season—an honour he shares with Barcelona star Raphinha, a former teammate of his at Rennes.
“I don’t think you can learn to be a striker,” he says of his goalscoring instincts. “When I was younger, I played in defence and midfield. I think it comes more from hunger. When you get a taste for scoring goals, match after match, week after week, month after month, you want to keep up your standards.
“It's a special feeling to score goals, especially in Dortmund. With the stadium we have, it’s really special.
“When I was little, I was already scoring a lot of goals. And that’s what I try to do at the highest level, and it works. I hope it will continue like that.”