AC Milan ‘Exploring’ Potential Deal for Arsenal Defender
Amid Theo Hernández’s links with a move to Atlético Madrid this summer, AC Milan are reported to be looking at Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko as a potential defensive replacement.
Zinchenko, 28, only has one year left on his deal at the north London club as Milan explore the conditions of a deal, per Sky Italy. Wages could be a potential obstacle in the move, and it remains to be seen whether or not it’s contingent on Hernández departing this summer. The two players share contrasting traits, with Hernández a free-flowing defender who likes to get involved bombing forward in attack.
The Ukrainian is more of a controller with abilities of a technical midfielder. During his time at Arsenal, he frequently inverted to overload the midfield to maintain possession and progress the ball. For the national team, he starts in midfield.
Zinchenko fell down the depth chart this past season amid Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival and Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence. He only made 12 appearances at left-back, with six more coming in midfield. All three options aren’t defensive stalwarts, but Lewis-Skelly’s ability to shield the ball along with his pace have made him the primary option—especially given Calafiori’s injury troubles.
The Ukrainian signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2022 for £32 million ($43.4 million), moving from Manchester City alongside Gabriel Jesus. Both players had a prominent role in transforming Arsenal into a title contender, though in hindsight they’ve both been looked at as transitional pieces rather than long-term answers.
If Arsenal were to sell Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly and Calafiori would likely receive the bulk of minutes at left-back next season following Kieran Tierney’s return to Celtic on a free transfer. A move could guarantee Zinchenko more minutes, and the slower pace of the league could benefit his defensive capabilities. He also could serve as an emergency midfield option following Tijjani Reinders leaving for Zinchenko’s old club.
Arsenal likely need to have some profitable outgoings this summer if they’re to have as big of a summer as necessary to compete for the Premier League once again. The Gunners are in the market for a striker and winger to transform their attack. They’ve reportedly already agreed to deals to strengthen in midfield and goal.