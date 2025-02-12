AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord: Champions League
Christian Pulisic and AC Milan are headed to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.
After crashing out in the group stage last year, AC Milan are back in the Champions League knockout stage. The Rossoneri already won the Italian Super Cup under their new head coach, Sérgio Conceição and have their sights on making a run in Europe's biggest competition.
AC Milan won five of their eight league phase matches and finished 13th in the standings, earning themselves a spot in the knockout phase playoffs. Now, the Rossoneri must take on Feyenoord, who managed impressive results against Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the league phase.
Conceição bolstered his squad ahead of the all-important knockout matches during the January transfer window. Kyle Walker, João Félix and former Feyenoord man Santiago Giménez, all made the move to Milan and are available to play in the Champions League. Yunus Musah is suspended for the clash, though, after receiving a red card against Dinamo Zagreb.
Here's what AC Milan's XI could look like against Feyenoord on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1)
GK: Mike Maignan—Maignan will hope to keep just his second clean sheet in the Champions League this season.
RB: Kyle Walker—The former Manchester City man has the tough task of locking down Igor Paixão, who just recorded a goal and an assist at the weekend.
CB: Fikayo Tomori—Despite his red card against Empoli, the center back is still eligible to play in the Champions League.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović—The Serbian will look to limit Feyenoord's chances in Wednesday's match. The hosts have only been held scoreless twice in the last three months.
LB: Theo Hernández—The 27-year-old has yet to record a goal or an assist in the Champions League this season.
DM: Youssouf Fofana—The Frenchman started all eight of AC Milan's league phase matches and will extend his streak to the knockout stage.
DM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders leads his team with seven goals in Serie A and will need to continue contributing to the attack on Europe's biggest stage.
RW: Christian Pulisic—The USMNT captain leads Serie A in assists since joining AC Milan and will look to keep up his record-setting Champions League goalscoring form.
AM: João Félix—Félix found the back of the net in his debut for the Rossoneri and now gets to play his first Champions League match this season while Chelsea remain in the Conference League.
LW: Rafael Leão—Fresh off bagging the winner for AC Milan at the weekend, Leão comes into Wednesday's match with nine goals across all competitions this season.
ST: Santiago Giménez—The Mexico international is in line to earn his first start for AC Milan after recording a goal and an assist in his first two substitute appearances.