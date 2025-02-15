AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Hellas Verona: Serie A
Three days after a disappointing night in the Champions League, AC Milan must host Hellas Verona in Serie A.
AC Milan could not get anything going against Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff. The Rossoneri fell behind just four minutes into the match and failed to find the back of the net in the next 86 minutes. The 1–0 defeat now puts Sérgio Conceição's men on the brink of elimination.
Before they can look ahead to the all-important Champions League fixture coming on Tuesday, AC Milan must first return to domestic action. Hellas Verona are headed to the San Siro after suffering a 0–5 defeat to Atalanta last weekend.
Conceição's squad will look to take advantage of the visitors' leaky backline in a similar manner, but they will have to do so without the injured Emerson Royal, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Warren Bondo and Alessandro Florenzi. Fikayo Tomori will also miss out as he serves his suspension for his red card against Empoli.
Here's what AC Milan's XI could look like against Hellas Verona on Saturday, Feb. 15.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Hellas Verona (4-3-3)
GK: Mike Maignan—The goalkeeper has kept just one clean sheet in Serie A in 2025.
RB: Kyle Walker—The 34-year-old is in line for his fifth consecutive start since making the move from Manchester City.
CB: Malick Thiaw—Thiaw replaces the suspended Tomori. The center back will hope to put in a better performance at the weekend than he did in the Champions League.
CB: Strahinja Pavlović—The Serbian was the best player on the pitch against Feyenoord and continues to be Conceição's most trusted defender.
LB: Theo Hernández—The 27-year-old is approaching his 250th appearance for the Rossoneri.
CM: Yunus Musah—Expect the USMNT midfielder to rejoin AC Milan's XI after he missed out in the Champions League due to suspension.
CM: Youssouf Fofana—Fofana's poise and command in the middle of the park will allow his side to control the tempo of the match.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders might lead his team with seven Serie A goals, but he has only found the back of the net twice across all competitions in 2025.
RW: Christian Pulisic—Despite his struggles on Wednesday night, the American superstar is still the best playmaker in Serie A.
ST: Santiago Giménez—The Mexico international's recent production should be enough to secure his spot in Conceição's lineup, but do not be surprised if the manager opts to give Tammy Abraham the nod to freshen up the attack.
LW: João Félix—Félix gets his chance to shine on the left wing while Rafael Leão gets a rest ahead of the second leg against Feyenoord.