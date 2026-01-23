‘Advancing’—Andy Robertson in Talks to Join Premier League Rival

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson is reportedly in talks over a surprise switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Robertson has enjoyed significant success since his 2017 arrival at Anfield but has lost his spot in Arne Slot’s starting lineup to summer signing Milos Kerkez. The popular Scotland international has started just four times in the Premier League in 2025–26.

With Robertson’s contract entering its final six months, there is obvious uncertainty about his future at Anfield. The Athletic note Tottenham were considering a move to sign the left back as a free agent later this year, but have now brought that plan forwards.

Spurs have struggled under new manager Thomas Frank and are seeking to make immediate changes to fire themselves back up the Premier League table, and a move for 31-year-old Robertson is seen as a smart-value option.

A deal has not been agreed but negotiations between everybody involved are said to be advancing towards a positive agreement.

Frank’s squad does already include a number of left backs. Destiny Udogie has recently returned from injury to join the versatile duo of Ben Davies and Djed Spence, while 19-year-old Souza arrived from Brazilian side Santos earlier this week.

Liverpool cannot boast that same depth, with Robertson’s potential departure leaving Kerkez as the only senior option. The Reds do, however, have the ability to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan with Roma.

Robertson at Career Crossroads

Andy Robertson has admitted struggling with his lack of minutes. | Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It was only last week that Robertson openly admitted his desire to continue with Liverpool, but the Scotland star candidly confessed the need to consider his options after losing his place under Slot.

Robertson wants regular minutes and is fighting an increasingly uphill battle at Liverpool. He was prepared to delay a decision until later in the season but Spurs appear to have asked the question earlier than expected.

Slot has hailed Robertson’s attitude and willingness to help others in this newfound reserve role, and he would not want to lose a player who, regardless of his impact on the pitch, is incredibly popular among players and fans.

It is stressed that neither Robertson nor Liverpool want an ugly exit and both parties will ensure the other is satisfied before taking an immediate decision—any departure is expected to be on good terms.

