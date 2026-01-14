Albacete vs. Real Madrid—Copa del Rey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid are back in action after an evenful few days when they visit second division side Albacete on Wednesday night in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

The game will take place a mere 48 hours after Xabi Alonso’s departure as Real Madrid manager was announced. The decision to end Alonso’s tenure came in the immediate aftermath of the defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

Álvaro Arbeloa was named Alonso’s successor instantly and now, the former Castilla manager has just one day to prepare for a cannot-lose match. Exiting the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 would be an absolute catastrophe for Real Madrid.

Albacete in front have been struggling in La Liga2 this season, sitting just one point above the relegation zone. But they’re coming off upsetting Celta Vigo in the round of 32 in dramatic fashion and, at home, they’ll aim to beat the 15-time European champions for the first time in club history.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Copa del Rey bout.

What Time Does Albacete vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Albacete, Spain

: Albacete, Spain Stadium : Estadio Carlos Belmonte

: Estadio Carlos Belmonte Date : Wednesday, Jan. 14

: Wednesday, Jan. 14 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

Albacete vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Albacete : 0 wins

: 0 wins Real Madrid : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Last Meeting: Albacete 1–2 Real Madrid (April 3, 2005)—La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Albacete Real Madrid Real Sociedad B 0–0 Albacete - 1/10/26 Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid - 1/11/26 Albacete 1–3 Leganés - 1/4/26 Atlético Madrid 1–2 Real Madrid - 1/8/26 Granada 1–1 Albacete - 12/21/25 Real Madrid 5–1 Real Betis - 1/4/26 Albacete 2–2 Celta Vigo (3–0 Pens) - 12/17/25 Real Madrid 2–0 Sevilla - 12/20/25 Albacete 1–3 Malaga - 12/14/25 Talavera 2–3 Real Madrid - 12/17/25

How to Watch Albacete vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player Canada Not Televised Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

Albacete Team News

Former Real Madrid player Jesús Vallejo was Albacete’s hero in the round of 32. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Alberto González’s men have a date with history, aiming to qualify to the Copa del Rey quarterfinal for the first time in 31 years. González rested a number of players in the match against Real Sociedad B at the weekend, saving them for Wednesday’s marquee Cup clash.

Although Albacete usually plays in a 4-4-2 setup, it’s likely they’ll deploy a back-five given the quality of opponent. Former Real Madrid center back Jesús Vallejo scored the stoppage time equalizer in the round of 32 that allowed Albacete to win the ensuing penalty shootout, and he’ll command the backline against his former club.

Agus Medina is the club’s leading goalscorer with six goals in La Liga2 this season, and he'll be tasked with carrying the bulk of the attacking burden as Albacete tries to achieve a heroic upset.

Albacete Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Albacete’s possible lineup vs. Real Madrid. | FotMob

Albacete predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (5-4-1): Lizoaín; Aguado, Moreno, Vallejo, Neva, Gómez; Valverde, Pacheco, Rodríguez, Morcillo; Medina

Real Madrid Team News

Franco Mastantuono will likely make his second start in two months. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

All eyes will be on how Real Madrid respond in the aftermath of a Clásico defeat that cost Alonso his job. Arbeloa will be thrown right into the fire and defeat against Albacete will be inexcusable.

Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo missed the final training session before the trip south, so Franco Mastantuono could start on the right, with prolific Brazilian Vinicius Junior also likely to feature from the jump given the fitness issues of the other two senior attackers.

David Alaba should get the nod for the first time since October partnering Raúl Asencio in the heart of defense. Arbeloa’s preferred 4-3-3 formation suggests the midfield could include Eduardo Camavinga as the anchor, with Arda Güler and Dani Ceballos alongside him.

Real Madrid Castilla talent David Jiménez is poised to start at right back, but club captain Dani Carvajal could make his return to action after recovering from knee surgery.

Real Madrid will field a very competitive lineup in Álvaro Arbeloa’s debut. | FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Albacete (4-3-3): Lunin; Jiménez, Asencio, Alaba, García; Güler, Camavinga, Ceballos; Mastantuono, García, Vinicius Jr.

Albacete vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

There’s a noticeable mismatch in quality between the two sides, but as Real Madrid and Barcelona experienced last time out in the Copa del Rey, inferior opponents are beyond motivated to impress against the nation’s giants, especially playing at home.

Still, the drama that has unfolded must serve as a wake up call for Los Blancos’ squad. Much of the blame for Alonso’s failed tenure has been placed on the players, so they must answer the call and will want to turn the page immediately.

With a fresh face in the dugout, Real Madrid will show their character and deliver a performance worthy of the club’s stature, starting the Arbeloa era with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Albacete 0–3 Real Madrid

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE