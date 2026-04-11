‘Did Some Bad Things’—Alejandro Garnacho Opens Up on Controversial Man Utd Exit

Alejandro Garnacho has admitted he may have made mistakes towards the end of his tenure with Manchester United, but insisted he has “no regrets” over swapping the Red Devils for Chelsea.

After initially fighting his way back into Ruben Amorim’s thinking after being dropped alongside Marcus Rashford in December 2024, Garnacho was made available for transfer six months later after continued tensions with the then-United manager.

Their bond was broken beyond repair after the Europa League final, when Garnacho publicly fumed at Amorim’s decision to start him on the bench. It was quickly decided that a transfer would be in everyone’s best interests and Chelsea swooped in to strike a deal worth around $54 million (£40 million).

Asked whether he regretted the circumstances of his exit from United, Garnacho told Premier League Productions: “Maybe yes, because I loved that club.

“They gave me the confidence from the start, from Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team, so it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone, from the fans, the stadium, everything was really good.

“I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench—it’s not a bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game.

“In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like [Chelsea].

“Everyone knows the team we have and the things we can do. Sometimes, we have better moments or worse moments, I am proud to be here.

“But with United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, no one in the club or the teammates. It’s just a moment in life that changes and life continues. I have no regrets.”

Garnacho Striving to Rebuild Reputation With Chelsea

Garnacho’s Man Utd tenure ended in controversy. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

While a transfer made absolute sense during the summer of 2025, it was almost unimaginable just a few years earlier.

After a breakout year in 2022, Garnacho was among United’s top performers in the 2023–24 season, racking up 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions. He was touted as untouchable following the arrival of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and, in the face of interest from elsewhere, was being valued at well over $135 million (£100 million).

Just 12 months later, with his form fluctuating and his off-field conduct being questioned, United were all too keen to accept Chelsea’s bid of $54 million. On paper, that sort of money does not buy you a 21-year-old winger with proven Premier League pedigree.

Since joining Chelsea, Garnacho is yet to rediscover his heights of two seasons ago. He has been a rotational piece, starting 14 Premier League games and contributing just one goal in England’s top flight.

Recent reports suggest Chelsea are open to parting ways with Garnacho this summer—perhaps no surprise given the Blues’ model of player trading—but finding a buyer for a player whose stock has been trending in the wrong direction for the past two seasons may not be a simple task.

Garnacho will be aware of the decline to his reputation and will be determined to put things right as soon as possible.

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