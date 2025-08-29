Alejandro Garnacho Potential Shirt Numbers at Chelsea
Escaping Manchester United seems like a savvy plan right now, and Alejandro Garnacho has got his wish of departing Old Trafford while remaining in the Premier League.
The Argentine winger was told by the under-fire Ruben Amorim that his services were no longer required in Manchester, following a stroppy end to a dismal 2024–25 campaign.
United are thus parting ways with another academy graduate, and recent developments surrounding Kobbie Mainoo have sparked further fears that the club are losing sight of what once made them great.
Garnacho has not yet developed into a bona fide star after a promising breakthrough, and he’ll have to work hard to earn regular minutes at his new home.
Here are the winger’s shirt number options at Chelsea.
Alejandro Garnacho Shirt Number History
Garnacho broke out under Erik ten Hag while wearing the No. 49 shirt, which he donned for the club’s U21s to start the 2022–23 season.
The winger had worn No. 75 on debut the season before, and has been given an array of shirts while representing United’s youth teams.
Garnacho wore Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15 and 91 for the U18s and U23s.
Before the 2023–24 campaign, the 21-year-old switched from the No. 49 shirt to No. 17, depicting his increased prominence.
On his few caps for Argentina, Garnacho has been handed Nos. 17 and 28.
Chelsea Available Shirt Numbers
Chelsea’s squad is big, but there are a couple of potentially desirable shirt options for Garnacho.
The lucrative 7 and 11 have been taken by Pedro Neto and Jamie Gittens respectively, while Andrey Santos has the No. 17 shirt that the Argentine most recently wore at Man Utd. However, Garnacho could take Christopher Nkunku’s No. 18, with the Frenchman heading to Milan.
Nos. 16, 19, 22, 26 and 28 are also available. He’s also got the option of reverting to No. 49, which might remind him of innocent and happier times at the Theatre of Dreams.