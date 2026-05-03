Alexander Isak Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool’s Record Signing

Arne Slot bemoaned the “very unlucky and very unhappy” groin injury recently suffered by Alexander Isak, but was optimistic of a swift recovery for his costly recruit.

When Liverpool confirmed the record-breaking arrival of Isak on Deadline Day after a summer-long saga, the Reds were expected by many to canter to successive Premier League titles.

However, a disrupted preseason and a broken leg mean Isak has had anything but a dream debut campaign on Merseyside, having established himself as a superstar at St. James’ Park.

The former Newcastle United striker only recently returned from his major leg injury, and was seemingly on the come-up once more after a few sluggish outings. Isak scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since he donned Saudi green for the Magpies, but the Swede has since suffered a setback.

Here are the details of Isak’s latest injury, and when he could next be in action for the Reds.

What Injury Does Alexander Isak Have?

Isak suffered his latest injury in training. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images)

Isak dealt with a few nagging issues at Newcastle, and those problems haven’t ceased at his new home. He was unfortunate to suffer the significant injury he did at Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas, which ruled him out for the best part of four months.

His latest injury isn’t anywhere near as serious, even if it was enough to rule him out of Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford. The first reports of a groin problem sustained in training emerged on Saturday, and Arne Slot expressed his frustration to Sky Sports before kick-off: “After our last win against Palace, you go into the week and in the start you already know you’re going to miss out on Mo [Salah], and then during the week we miss out on Alex as well.

“But that’s not the first time this season. Arsenal away, we had our both No. 9s not available as well and we were able to play a good game. So, it is the situation so accept it.

When Will Alexander Isak Return From Injury for Liverpool?

Isak scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield for Liverpool last weekend. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

“Of course, very unlucky and unhappy with the fact Alex picked up a small—really small—injury,” Slot fretted. “That’s why this game came a bit too early.”

These comments back up claims that Isak’s season isn’t over, despite just three Premier League games remaining.

The Dutchman seemed to suggest that the Swede could be back in action as early as next week, with Liverpool welcoming Calum McFarlane’s Chelsea to Anfield at Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds are closing in on a Champions League berth, but Bournemouth’s lengthy unbeaten run has thrown them into the mix after Brighton & Hove Albion’s defeat at Newcastle United. With Hugo Ekitiké and Mohamed Salah absent, Slot will want to have Isak available for the final few games of the season, assuming his groin issue is as minor as it’s being made out to be.

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