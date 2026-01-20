Alexi Lalas Snubs USMNT Star in His Preferred 2026 World Cup Starting Lineup

Former U.S. men’s national team star Alexi Lalas revealed his starting XI for the 2026 FIFA World Cup does not include Timothy Weah.

The Stars and Stripes are hoping to make a statement in this summer’s tournament, unfolding largely on home soil, under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. After finishing out the calendar year on a five-game unbeaten run and receiving a favorable group stage draw in December, expectations are higher than ever for the USMNT.

Much of Pochettino’s XI is already set in stone despite the manager’s ever-changing squads throughout his tenure. Of course the likes of Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson are going to start as long as they remain healthy.

Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams also are a surefire bet in the midfield.

Lalas, though, named a couple surprises in his lineup for the 2026 World Cup, straying from Landon Donovan and Tim Howard’s preferences for the team.

Lalas’s USMNT Starting XI for the 2026 World Cup (3-4-2-1)

Lalas started off by naming Matt Freese as the USMNT’s starter between the posts, a surprise to none after the goalkeeper beat out veteran Matt Turner for the starting spot. In front of Freese, the USMNT legend predicts a back three of Miles Robinson, Chris Richards and Tim Ream.

Robinson is the first head-turning inclusion from Lalas. Although the center back is a solid, all-around defender, Alex Freeman’s impressive string of performances at the Gold Cup and to close out the year make him the favorite to get the nod in Pochettino’s backline come June.

Next up are Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively, with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams commanding the middle of the park. The latter tore the MCL in his left knee back in December, but Adams is expected to be back in time to finish out the 2025–26 season with Bournemouth and then represent the Stars and Stripes at the World Cup.

The controversy comes up top from Lalas. The former defender gave the nod to Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, leaving no room for Weah. Despite his inconsistent minutes and form for the national team in the last year, the Marseille winger is still widely regarded as the most trusted option to deploy alongside Pulisic.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Tillman, though, had a breakout Gold Cup campaign that clearly left a lasting impression on Lalas. The 23-year-old recorded five goal contributions in the tournament and was a major part of why the USMNT made the final, where it ultimately fell short to Mexico.

Only time will tell if Pochettino opts to start the young, exciting playmaker over the established Weah, but the good news is that the manager will have a threat in either player off the bench should his team need a spark.

Lalas’s USMNT Starting XI: Matt Freese; Miles Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream; Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS