Alexia Putellas Completes Ultimate Comeback, Wins 2026 Ballon d’Or Feminin
Alexia Putellas ensured the Ballon d’Or Féminin stays monopolized by Spain, claiming the 2026 prize on stage Monday night at the London Palladium in the city she now calls home.
The last player not named Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí to be presented with the Ballon d’Or Féminin remains USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe all the way back in 2019.
Bonmatí was out of the running to claim a fourth successive Ballon d’Or—which only Lionel Messi (2009–2012) has ever achieved in the history of either men’s or women’s soccer—because of a long-term injury that sidelined her for nearly six months last season.
But this feels like the ultimate comeback arc for Putellas, four years on from her own back-to-back Ballon d’Or triumphs in 2021 and 2022 as well as the ACL tear that threatened to keep her from ever returning to the very top of the mountain.
The injury happened on the eve of the European Championship in England in 2022, and Spain suffered without her in a case of what might have been. La Roja was on the cusp of the semifinals until succumbing to a late England comeback. Putellas missed most of the next season for Barcelona and was only a peripheral figure for Spain at a triumphant 2023 World Cup.
While the spotlight in recent years has been fixed on Bonmatí, Putellas has been rebuilding. Last season, she captained Barcelona to a quadruple, something that had somehow eluded the club until that moment. The final act with the team she had represented for 14 years was lifting the Champions League trophy in Oslo, Norway after humbling great rivals OL Lyonnes 4–0.
During this past summer, Putellas reflected that her “mentality changed” because of the injury.
“Since then, I’ve been living, enjoying everything as it was the last,” she told The Athletic. “My first goal after the injury was to compete again at the highest level, then to be able to be key in the squad again and then to win everything. Only three seasons after my ACL injury, all of that happened.”
If you can’t beat them, recruit them, thought OL owner Michele Kang. Putellas, aged 32 and at the end of her Barcelona contract, signed with Kang’s other team, London City Lionesses. It marks a bold new challenge for the final chapter of an era-defining career.
Every Player With Three of More Ballon d’Or Trophies—Men, Women
Player
Years
Lionel Messi
2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo
2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
Johan Cruyff
1971, 1973, 1974
Michel Platini
1983, 1984, 1985
Marco van Basten
1988, 1989, 1992
Aitana Bonmatí
2023, 2024, 2025
Alexia Putellas
2021, 2022, 2026
Every Ballon d’Or Feminin Winner
Year
Player
Club/Country
2018
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon/Norway
2019
Megan Rapinoe
Reign FC/USWNT
2020
N/A
N/A
2021
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/Spain
2022
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/Spain
2023
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona/Spain
2024
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona/Spain
2025
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona/Spain
2026
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/Spain
Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.