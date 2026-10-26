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Alexia Putellas Completes Ultimate Comeback, Wins 2026 Ballon d’Or Feminin

The former Barcelona captain is back at the very top, four years since her last triumph.
Jamie Spencer|
Alexia Putellas won her third Ballon d’Or Féminin award.
Alexia Putellas won her third Ballon d’Or Féminin award. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Alexia Putellas ensured the Ballon d’Or Féminin stays monopolized by Spain, claiming the 2026 prize on stage Monday night at the London Palladium in the city she now calls home.

The last player not named Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí to be presented with the Ballon d’Or Féminin remains USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe all the way back in 2019.

Bonmatí was out of the running to claim a fourth successive Ballon d’Or—which only Lionel Messi (2009–2012) has ever achieved in the history of either men’s or women’s soccer—because of a long-term injury that sidelined her for nearly six months last season.

But this feels like the ultimate comeback arc for Putellas, four years on from her own back-to-back Ballon d’Or triumphs in 2021 and 2022 as well as the ACL tear that threatened to keep her from ever returning to the very top of the mountain.

The injury happened on the eve of the European Championship in England in 2022, and Spain suffered without her in a case of what might have been. La Roja was on the cusp of the semifinals until succumbing to a late England comeback. Putellas missed most of the next season for Barcelona and was only a peripheral figure for Spain at a triumphant 2023 World Cup.

While the spotlight in recent years has been fixed on Bonmatí, Putellas has been rebuilding. Last season, she captained Barcelona to a quadruple, something that had somehow eluded the club until that moment. The final act with the team she had represented for 14 years was lifting the Champions League trophy in Oslo, Norway after humbling great rivals OL Lyonnes 4–0.

Alexia Putellas, UEFA Women's Champions League trophy
Putellas wrapped her Barcelona career in the ultimate fashion last season. | Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

During this past summer, Putellas reflected that her “mentality changed” because of the injury.

“Since then, I’ve been living, enjoying everything as it was the last,” she told The Athletic. “My first goal after the injury was to compete again at the highest level, then to be able to be key in the squad again and then to win everything. Only three seasons after my ACL injury, all of that happened.”

If you can’t beat them, recruit them, thought OL owner Michele Kang. Putellas, aged 32 and at the end of her Barcelona contract, signed with Kang’s other team, London City Lionesses. It marks a bold new challenge for the final chapter of an era-defining career.

Every Player With Three of More Ballon d’Or Trophies—Men, Women

Player

Years

Lionel Messi

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Johan Cruyff

1971, 1973, 1974

Michel Platini

1983, 1984, 1985

Marco van Basten

1988, 1989, 1992

Aitana Bonmatí

2023, 2024, 2025

Alexia Putellas

2021, 2022, 2026

Every Ballon d’Or Feminin Winner

Year

Player

Club/Country

2018

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon/Norway

2019

Megan Rapinoe

Reign FC/USWNT

2020

N/A

N/A

2021

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/Spain

2022

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/Spain

2023

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona/Spain

2024

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona/Spain

2025

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona/Spain

2026

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/Spain

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a writer and editor for SI FC. Jamie grew up in Manchester, England, in the 1990s and fell in love with the game at the same time as the Premier League was taking off. With more than a decade of experience behind him in sports media, he specializes in Manchester United and the overall Premier League, still living in England’s north-west soccer hotbed. Jamie is also an expert on the women’s game and enjoys old school nostalgia, telling stories from soccer’s rich history and culture.

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