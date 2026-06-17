Alexis Mac Allister’s Agent Sends Message to Real Madrid Amid Transfer Speculation

Alexis Mac Allister’s father has insisted the Liverpool midfielder is focused on the World Cup, but left room for interpretation with regard to what will happen in his club future after the tournament.

Mac Allister endured a tough season in 2025–26 as Liverpool suffered a hangover following their Premier League triumph the year before.

The Argentina midfielder was among the players who was most heavily criticized for a downturn in performance levels during the campaign, while there have been suggestions that a summer move away from Anfield could suit all parties.

Real Madrid, already landing Bernardo Silva, have been touted as one possible destination with Los Blancos on a years-long quest to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić as the heart of their midfield.

Mac Allister’s Father Leaves Door Open

Alexis Mac Allister scored five and registered seven assists in 2025–26. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Mac Allister’s father Carlos, who is also his agent, denied reports that talks had already taken place over a possible transfer, telling Erem News: “The reports circulating about Alexis are false.

“No one from Real Madrid has spoken to us so far. There is no new information regarding Alexis’s current situation at Liverpool.”

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star’s contract runs through June 2028 and there has, as yet, been no word on renewal talks.

Speaking to WinWin this week, Mac Allister Sr. left the door ajar for ongoing speculation, as he failed to rule out a reassessment of his son’s plans after the World Cup.

“Alexis is in excellent shape to play in the World Cup. Before the World Cup begins, it’s not possible to discuss or analyse a player’s future,” he said.

Does a Mac Allister Transfer to Real Madrid Suit Everyone?

After three years at Liverpool, Mac Allister’s time could be up. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2025–26 season was one to forget for Liverpool, who eventually stumbled over the line into fifth in the Premier League to secure Champions League soccer.

Arne Slot has since been replaced by Andoni Iraola as manager and a summer of change is expected at Anfield, with long-serving stars Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson also moving on.

How Mac Allister is viewed by the new manager remains to be seen but, after three seasons on Merseyside, he and Liverpool may both feel the time—and opportunity—is right to consider parting ways.

With two years left on his current contract, Liverpool can still ask for a decent transfer fee for their asset. Meanwhile, a move may give Mac Allister the catalyst to revitalize his career after a poor season and Real Madrid could land an experienced operator in an area of the pitch where they have lacked depth.

In addition to Mac Allister, Madrid have also been linked with fellow Argentina international Enzo Fernández, who is valued at £120 million ($160 million). Both players starred in Argentina’s World Cup 3–0 win over Algeria on Tuesday and will next be in action against Austria on Monday, before completing Group J against Jordan on Saturday, June 28.

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