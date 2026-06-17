How Bernardo Silva Fits in at Real Madrid After Sealing Free Transfer

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.

The former Manchester City favorite departed the Etihad upon the expiration of his contract and was widely expected to take his talents to Barcelona, but a call from new Madrid manager José Mourinho saw Silva opt to sign on on the other side of the Clásico divide.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract, commiting himself to Los Blancos until the summer of 2028.

He becomes the second official arrival of the Mourinho revolution, following on from left back Marc Cucurella. Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries are both expected to follow suit in the coming days.

Mourinho Strikes Gold With Season-Defining Signing

Silva is a huge signing for Real Madrid. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Anyone who watched Silva in his final season with Man City will know he did not leave the Etihad because he was no longer able to keep up.

As he approaches his 32nd birthday, Silva will be the first to admit he is not necessarily what he used to be physically, and yet he was just as good last season as he ever had been for Pep Guardiola’s side, reinventing himself to perfection.

The 2025–26 season began with Silva in an advanced midfield role but ended with him dropping deeper, using his mind, rather than his legs, to pick teams apart.

To say he cannot cope with the demands of an attacking role would be doing him a disservice, but it felt like we were watching Silva add another five years to his career as he showed a new side of his game in defensive midfield.

Madrid, with all their attacking firepower, do not need the Silva of years gone by. Instead, they are desperately crying out for the new Silva—a composed, mature conductor at the base of midfield. Sound familiar, Madrid fans?

Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos spent years running the show deep in Madrid’s midfield, and Silva looks destined to follow in their footsteps as an understated, yet pivotal part of the furniture at the Bernabéu.

The past 12 months showed us Silva can excel when sitting deep, dictating play while never shirking his defensive duties. He handed the headlines to his attacking teammates, but few City fans would dispute his overwhelming importance.

On the pitch, Silva’s qualities are clear, but he could be equally important to Mourinho off the field as the Portuguese tactician looks to rebuild a winning culture inside Madrid.

Last season’s shocking in-fighting will not be tolerated and Silva, a model professional throughout his career, will be looked to as an example to those around him. He knows what it takes to win at the absolute highest level of this sport—something many inside Madrid appear to have forgotten recently.

Everyone in the locker room will be encouraged to watch and learn from Silva, who Mourinho hopes will play an integral role in righting the wrongs of last season.

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