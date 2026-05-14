Algeria 2026 World Cup Preview: More Than Capable of Springing a Surprise or Two

Algeria must’ve seen what Morocco did in Qatar and thought why not us?

Its great rivals set a historically high bar four years ago, with a semifinal berth that African nations will struggle to match in North America this summer.

Algeria is back after 12 years away, having come ever so close to stunning eventual world champion Germany in the round of 16 on its previous World Cup appearance. It returns with an exciting group of players equipped with experience of Europe’s premier divisions, but the boom or bust aspect to this team is impossible to ignore.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-1L-1D

: 8W-1L-1D Goals for / against: 24 / 8

24 / 8 Top scorer: Mohamed Amoura (10)

Mohamed Amoura (10) Assist leaders: Mohamed Amoura, Riyad Mahrez (4)

Algeria didn’t stress too much during qualifying, with its sole defeat arriving on Matchday 3 against Guinea back in June 2024. Every other nation in the six-team group was beaten home and away, but the Guineans troubled Les Fennecs, also earning a draw in the reverse fixture. A 3–0 win over Somalia on the penultimate matchday made sure of Algeria’s qualification.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Argentina vs. Algeria Tuesday, June 16 Arrowhead Stadium Jordan vs. Algeria Monday, June 22 Levi’s Stadium Algeria vs. Austria Saturday, June 27 Arrowhead Stadium

Manager: Vladimir Petković

Vladimir Petković has World Cup experience. | Gabriel BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Switzerland (2018)

: Switzerland (2018) Time in charge of the team : Since 2024

: Since 2024 Manager meter: On the hot seat

Bosnian Vladimir Petković is one of 15 managers heading to the 2026 World Cup who already have experience of the big stage. He led Switzerland to the knockout stages in 2018 and Algeria pivoted to the 62-year-old in 2024, with this tournament undoubtedly in mind.

However, there’s a sense that Petković hasn’t maximized the talent at his disposal, with the nature of its exit at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year a disappointment.

How Algeria Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession

Possession Key strengths: Exert control over matches with the ball, attacking flair

Exert control over matches with the ball, attacking flair Key weaknesses: Slow build-up, exposed to counterattacks

This is a technically gifted generation of Algerian soccer players and Petković has been wise to implement a style of play that breeds control. That’s all well and good, but this team has previously been accused of being too ponderous and slow with the ball, failing to shift defensive blocks. Moreover, a subpar rest defense has left them exposed to counterattacks, especially in wide areas.

Ones to Watch

Algeria’s past, present and future will be on show. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Chris Ricco/Getty Images

X-Factor: After missing out on two World Cups, Algeria’s finest soccer export, Riyad Mahrez, is out to make up for lost time in North America. His swashbuckling powers have faded somewhat since his Manchester City heyday, but there’s still plenty to extract from his magic left foot.

Breakout Star: Known as “Mazadona,” 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza is poised to take the creative mantle from Mahrez once he hangs up his cleats. The Bayer Leverkusen forward is already a fun attacking outlet who unashamedly brings tricks and some cheekiness to the field, much to our delight.

What Algeria Will Be Wearing

Algeria’s attractive World Cup jerseys will interest collectors. | Adidas

Adidas seldom disappoints when it comes to World Cup jerseys, and there are some beautiful designs on offer for Algeria.

The home jersey looks relatively simple from afar, with the centralized national flag perhaps the most discernible feature. Look up close, however, and you’ll see a gorgeous textured design that evokes the landscape of the Sahara Desert. It works seamlessly well, with the green accents littered throughout ensuring the jersey pops.

The alternate jersey is great in its own right. Two shades of green dominate, with subtle vertical lines running down the body, with a unique collar embracing the red of the Algerian flag.

Algeria’s Predicted Starting XI

Algeria could spring a surprise or two. | FootballUser

At 35, Mahrez remains the heartbeat of Algeria’s national team. He’s earned over 100 caps for his country and is making a second appearance at the World Cup, having featured in 2014.

Mahrez has drifted away from the Manchester limelight, now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, but little has changed about the dazzling left-footed playmaker stylistically. He may just operate at a slightly slower pace.

Nevertheless, his supporting cast is gifted. This isn’t a case of Mahrez or bust. Maza is primed for a breakout tournament, and Petković also has options up top. He’ll have to decide whether to start the standout performer in qualifying, Mohamed Amoura, or Marseille’s Amine Gouiri, who’s also an option out wide.

Luca Zidane, son of “Zizou,” recently committed to Algeria and starts in goal, with a pair of technically proficient players, Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Aït-Nouri making up the left side of Algeria’s defense.

Current Form

Algerian soccer didn’t seem in a particularly great place despite its World Cup qualification, with many calling for Petković to depart before AFCON. And while Algeria was knocked out by Nigeria in the quarterfinals of that tournament, an impressive set of results in March has helped shift public opinion somewhat.

Algeria thrashed Guatemala, 7–0, and were held to a goalless draw by Uruguay.

What We Can Expect From Algeria Fans

Algerian fans love some color. | MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Algerians are passionate soccer obsessives, whose desire for the national team to perform manifests via often colorful scenes in the stands. Vociferous groups of supporters lead relentless chants and litter stadiums in flare-induced murkiness.

Such performances are unlikely to be pulled off at this summer’s World Cup, but those fortunate enough to see Petkovic’s side first-hand may well try their luck.

While most strike a wonderful balance in their fandom, some are liable to crossing the line. The scenes that ensued after the recent 0–0 draw with Uruguay, where hundreds of supporters stormed the pitch, won’t be tolerated on a global stage.

National Expectations

Algeria is in a tough group alongside Argentina, Austria and Jordan, with projections suggesting Petković’s side will finish third and hopefully be one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers to make it to the knockout stage. Beating Jordan and getting something from either Argentina or Austria will be the likely strategy.

Despite the tough circumstances and a 12-year World Cup exile, Algerians are expecting plenty from this generation of players for Mahrez’s last dance. Plenty remain unconvinced by the handsomely paid Petković, with a premature exit likely to result in the loss of his job.

This squad is capable of exceeding expectations, no doubt, but there’s an unshakeable feeling that Petković’s reign will come crashing down in North America.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Boom or bust

: Boom or bust Who Algeria Doesn't Want to Face: Morocco

Morocco One Stat That Defines Algeria: Reached World Cup knockout stages just once in four attempts (2014)

Reached World Cup knockout stages just once in four attempts (2014) If Things Go Wrong: Tough group against opponents it has historically struggled to beat

Tough group against opponents it has historically struggled to beat What Will Everyone Say If Algeria Goes Out Early? You’re getting fired in the morning ...

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