Algeria vs. Austria—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Algeria and Austria face off at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday evening, knowing that a draw would likely send both teams into the round of 32.

The pair each boast three points heading into gameweek three, with victories over Jordan ensuring the debutant will finish bottom of Group J. Austria currently boasts a goal difference advantage over its upcoming opponents, so if the duel were to end all-square, Ralf Rangnick’s side would join Argentina in the knockouts as runner-up, while Algeria would be one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers.

After succumbing to the first World Cup hat-trick of Lionel Messi’s career, the Fennecs were forced to work incredibly hard for three points against Jordan. A come-from-behind 2–1 victory has greatly emboldened the chances of qualifying.

Austria, too, felt Messi’s wrath, although the little genius only struck twice in a comfortable Argentina triumph. Rangnick’s men failed to lay a glove on the holders, setting up this potentially enthralling duel.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Algeria vs. Austria Score Prediction

Avenging Gijón

Algeria and Austria met at the 1982 World Cup. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

Algeria has waited 44 years for revenge. At the 1982 World Cup, Austria colluded with West Germany to eliminate Algeria in an infamous event known as the “Disgrace of Gijón.”

It was Algeria’s first World Cup, and it started with a stunning 2–1 win over the Germans.

The collusion persuaded FIFA to introduce simultaneous kickoff times in the final round of group stage fixtures, but the expansion to 48 teams and the addition of an extra knockout round mean both teams can work together here to give themselves the best possible chance of going through.

Algeria, though, is unlikely to be in the business of helping the Central Europeans.

Vengeful Algeria: No one on the Algeria roster was born when its predecessors were cynically dumped out of the 1982 World Cup with Austria’s help. This is a fixture that’s been long in the making, with the Fennecs biding their time to strike back. Vladimir Petković’s side must feel a sense of duty when they face Das Team on Saturday, knowing that a win would thrust Austria’s chances of qualifying into doubt—even if the runner-up will likely face Spain in the first knockout round.

No one on the Algeria roster was born when its predecessors were cynically dumped out of the 1982 World Cup with Austria’s help. This is a fixture that’s been long in the making, with the Fennecs biding their time to strike back. Vladimir Petković’s side must feel a sense of duty when they face Das Team on Saturday, knowing that a win would thrust Austria’s chances of qualifying into doubt—even if the runner-up will likely face Spain in the first knockout round. Petković’s formula: While few Algerians are content with Petković, there’s no denying that it was his proactivity against Jordan that helped Algeria turn things around. A halftime double change saw his side switch to a more direct 4-4-2 that also had enough room for the Fennecs’ playmakers. Embracing an uglier side to the game could stand Algeria in good stead for Saturday’s clash against an Austria team that struggles when it can’t dominate teams out of possession.

Prediction: Algeria 2–1 Austria

Algeria Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

Petković changed tack against Jordan. | Sports Illustrated

Vladimir Petkovic’s halftime double change helped Algeria turn the tide against Jordan, so we could see Nabil Bentaleb and goalscorer Nadhir Benbouali come into the starting lineup. The latter should partner match-winner Amine Gouiri in attack.

Wolfsburg’s hitman, Mohamed Amoura, is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury, but that’s Algeria’s only injury concern.

The defense should be unchanged, with Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Aït-Nouri comprising the left-hand side.

Ibrahim Maza and Riyad Mahrez should also retain their respective spots. Many are waiting for the former, dubbed ’Mazadona,’ to shine on the big stage.

Algeria predicted lineup vs. Austria (4-4-2): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri; Mahrez, Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Maza; Benbouali, Gouiri.

Austria Predicted Lineup vs. Algeria

Rangnick should make a couple of changes in attack. | Sports Illustrated

After producing such a timid attacking display against Argentina, it may be time for Ralf Rangnick to unleash veteran center forward Marko Arnautović from the start.

Arnautovic was Austria‘s leading scorer in qualifying, but has appeared off the bench in both of its outings so far this summer. He did, however, score a penalty to seal a 3–1 victory over Jordan.

Carney Chukwuemeka, who only recently committed his international allegiance to Austria, may also come into Rangnick’s XI in a No. 10 position.

Otherwise, things may remain the same. Tottenham Hotspur’s Kevin Danso, free agent David Alaba and Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer will all likely start in Austria’s defense.

Austria predicted lineup vs. Algeria (4-2-3-1): A. Schlager; Laimer, Danso, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Arnautović.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Algeria vs. Austria Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, Missouri, United States

: Kansas City, Missouri, United States Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28

: Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 28)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 28) Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)

How to Watch Algeria vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream

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