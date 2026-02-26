Alisson Linked With ‘Shock Liverpool Exit’ This Summer That Actually Makes Sense

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has emerged as a surprise reported target for Juventus as the Serie A giants weigh up options to strengthen the vital position, two years on from Wojciech Szczęsny’s sudden exit.

Juve signed Michele Di Gregorio from Monza shortly before Szczęsny’s contract was mutually canceled and the Italian, who at that point in his career—aged 26—had only played 70 top-flight games has assumed No. 1 status. But Di Gregorio, appearing well-suited to a busier life out of the spotlight at a smaller team like Monza, has come under increasing scrutiny after recent errors.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are “primarily looking to the Premier League” for targets. One is Tottenham Hotspur stopper Guglielmo Vicario, Empoli’s No. 1 for two seasons before a 2023 move to England, but the other is 21st century Liverpool legend Alisson.

France international Mike Maignan had earlier been of interest until signing a new contract with AC Milan instead of pursuing free agency in the summer, prompting a different focus. Ultimately, a budget hinging on Juventus qualifying for the Champions League is set to determine things.

Alisson, out of contract in 2027, is the budget-friendly choice, more a consequence of his age—he will be 34 early next season—than his ability or reputation. Vicario is four years younger and is, naturally, likely to be more expensive because it can be a longer-term arrangement.

There would be some familiarity for Alisson signing with Juventus. The Brazilian has played in Serie A before, making his name during two years with Roma. And the manager in charge when he arrived and during the first half of that spell? Current Juve boss Luciano Spalletti.

Alisson’s Liverpool Replacement Already Signed, Smooths Transition

Is Giorgi Mamardashvili enough to confidently let Alisson leave? | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Liverpool’s succession planning has seemingly already prepared the club for this moment.

Alisson has missed games through injury in each of the last three seasons—he sat out seven matches with a hamstring problem in October and November—and the decision was made in 2024 to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for $39.3 million (£29 million), a transfer prearranged a year ahead of time.

Mamardashvili, a breakout star at Euro 2024 because of his performances for Georgia, has so far played 11 times for Liverpool across the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

“We knew we were bringing in a very good goalkeeper, but when he plays his first game, that's always the best way of seeing that he's adjusted well or not,” Arne Slot said off the back of Mamardashvili’s Liverpool debut in September.

Mamardashvili debuted for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

“I think we saw in that game [vs. Southampton] that he's adjusted really well to our club, which is not a surprise because he’s a quality goalkeeper.”

If Liverpool were prepared to sanction Alisson’s departure, the hope is that it would be a smooth transition after two years of Mamardashvili working alongside the person former Reds defender Jamie Carragher recently placed third in his list of the 10 best-ever Premier League goalkeepers.

To borrow an example from the world of NFL quarterbacks, think Steve Young sitting behind Joe Montana for four years, or Aaron Rodgers understudying for Brett Favre for three.

Liverpool would likely also have to dip into the transfer market for a new backup goalkeeper to restock the depth chart once Mamardashvili moves up to the No. 1 job.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER