All Champions League Fixtures on Matchday 1/21: Kick-off Times
After a month-long break, the Champions League returns on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with a slate of nine matches kicking off throughout the day.
As the Champions League league phase nears its end, all 36 competing teams have two matches left to play in as many weeks. The action-packed schedule is full of exciting fixtures with plenty on the line as each club fights for a spot in the quarterfinals or the knockout phase play-off. Barcelona and Liverpool, two of the biggest clubs in the world, headline the long list of fixtures unfolding on Tuesday.
Check out exactly what time each Champions League match kicks off on Jan. 21.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
All Champions League Fixtures on Matchday 1/21: Kick-off Times
Here's the full list of Champions League matches on Tuesday, Jan. 21:
- Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz – 12:245 ET kick-off
- Monaco vs. Aston Villa – 12:45 ET kick-off
- Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
- Benfica vs. Barcelona – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
- Club Brugge vs. Juventus – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
- FK Crvena zvezda vs. PSV Eindhoven – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
- Liverpool vs. Lille – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
- ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs. VfB Stuttgart – 3 p.m. ET kick-off
Champions League Matchday 1/21 Storylines
The three biggest Champions League matches kicking off on Tuesday, Jan. 21, are Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica vs. Barcelona and Liverpool vs. Lille. Both Spanish sides dropped points in La Liga at the weekend and will look to bounce back against their European opponents. Diego Simeone's men have the toughest task of the day against Bayer Leverkusen, a side that is currently on a 12-game winning streak.
The Reds, meanwhile, will hope to remain perfect in the Champions League. Liverpool sit atop the Champions League standings with 18 out of 18 possible points from their last six UCL matches under Arne Slot. On paper, Liverpool should comfortably defeat Lille, but the Ligue 1 side already managed a huge upset against Real Madrid back in October.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How to Watch Champions League Matchday 1/21
Fans can watch all nine matches kicking off on Champions League Matchday 1/21 on Paramount+. Viewers must have an active subscription to the streaming platform to catch all the Champions League action unfolding on Jan. 21 and beyond.