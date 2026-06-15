Alphonso Davies Has Hilarious Interaction With Unsuspecting World Cup Fans

Soccer might be on the rise more than ever in Canada and the United States, but it certainly doesn’t mean that every fan wearing a jersey knows much about the team they’re cheering on.

On Saturday, fans packed into the first match at Vancouver’s BC Place for Australia’s 2-0 loss to Türkiye, with many naturally wearing Canada colors.

The day prior, Canada played out 1–1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina to secure a first point at the men’s World Cup in Toronto, before the team made the five-hour flight to the west coast, where they will be playing their next two matches.

After arriving to a hero’s welcome, several Canadian stars made their way to BC Place for the match, including Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Ismaël Koné and Ali Ahmed. Davies and Ahmed were more familiar with the venue, having started their professional careers with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Davies, the star of the team as a regular for Champions League regulars and German top-flight winners Bayern Munich, wore a black T-shirt, baseball cap and glasses to join fans in the walk towards the stadium. On his public Snapchat story, he posted a video of someone wearing his jersey, before confronting a similar jersey-wearing fan in the stadium, praising their choice of kit.

Unfortunately for the supporter, he seemed to have no idea that it was Davies standing in front of them, smiling awkwardly as he continued through the stadium concourse. The Bayern Munich star’s fan interaction wasn’t the only unrecognized moment, as each of David and Koné were seen making their way through the crowds as well, largely unnoticed by the public.

Ce supporter canadien porte le maillot d’Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 mais NE SAIT VISIBLEMENT PAS à quoi il ressemble. 😭😭



📲 Snapchat pic.twitter.com/INFWIrm6jm — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 14, 2026

Canada got back on the pitch on Saturday for a training session closed to the media and will intensify their preparations for Thursday’s matchup against Qatar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Davies has been with the Canadian squad throughout the World Cup, he didn’t play in the opening match due to his ongoing rehab from a hamstring strain suffered in May. However, he went through sprints with his teammates before the match and could be in contention for Thursday’s clash with Qatar.

Why Aren’t Stars Recognized?

Alphonso Davies is hoping to play in Canada's second game of the World Cup. | Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Davies and other stars might be under the spotlight right now, but few athletes in Canada beyond those in the NHL and on the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays are often recognized. In the U.S., it has become a common occurrence as well, with stars including Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and others embracing their anonymity to go to stores in public, where, elsewhere in the world, they would likely be swarmed.

Many fans jumping into their World Cup fandom haven’t yet become familiar with players' appearances, especially when they’re out of uniform.

Canadian striker Promise David, who helped set up Cyle Larin’s goalscoring moment against Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Sports Illustrated before the World Cup that he wanted to go to McDonald’s after the game. If he did get his fast food hit, no swarm of autograph hunters would have sullied his experience.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC