Alvaro Arbeloa Bites Back at Hansi Flick As La Liga Title Race Intensifies

Álvaro Arbeloa did not bite his tongue when asked about Hansi Flick’s recent swipe at Real Madrid, producing a comeback that mirrored the German’s viral “ask Real Madrid” jab.

The Barcelona boss delivered the three-word takedown in response to questions concerning the Catalans’ favorable Copa del Rey schedule. The defending Spanish champions only had to play lower-tier sides on their road to the semifinals, but Flick was quick to remind the media that those teams are worthy opponents—just ask Los Blancos, who were eliminated by La Liga 2 side, Albacete.

One day later, Barcelona suffered a dismal 4–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals, and Arbeloa cheekily addressed the lopsided result: “I have nothing to comment. Ask Barcelona and Flick.”

The exchange of words is just the latest installment in the bitter rivalry between the two clubs, one that the managers seem to be leaning into a bit more as the La Liga title race heats up.

Real Madrid Eager to Keep La Liga Winning Streak Alive

Real Madrid are just one point behind Barcelona in the table. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Even though the 15-time European champions suffered an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit and a shock 4–2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League league phase finale, they have found their groove in La Liga.

Real Madrid have strung together seven consecutive victories in the Spanish top flight, dating back to Xabi Alonso’s reign in December. The winning streak pulled the team within one point of league-leaders Barcelona, a gap that can be eliminated on Saturday.

A win over an in-form Real Sociedad side, who beat Barcelona less than four weeks ago, will put Los Blancos at the top of the table, two points ahead of their arch rivals. Flick’s men will have a chance to respond on Monday against Girona.

The 12th-place team shouldn’t give Barcelona too much trouble, but the defending Spanish champions are no doubt reeling after such a poor defeat on Thursday. Plus, they are hindered by several key injuries to Raphinha, Marcus Rashford and Pedri.

Arbeloa Looks Back on First Month in Charge of Real Madrid

Álvaro Arbeloa started his Real Madrid reign in defeat. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The team’s La Liga success under Arbeloa is the crowning achievement of the manager’s early tenure at the Bernabéu. When he took over the team, Real Madrid had won just four of their last eight league matches, looking all but out of the title race before they put together their current impressive run.

Yet when asked to assess his first month in charge of the Spanish giants, Arbeloa shied away from the question, refusing to speak on his successes or failures in the aftermath of assuming arguably the toughest job in the sport.

“I’m not here to make assessments. I’ve already seen that the before and after hasn’t lasted me even a month, but I’m here very happy, very calm, eating a lot just in case, and with a lot of energy to prepare for [Saturday’s] match and everything that’s ahead,” Arbeloa said.

“I feel privileged to be in this seat. It’s a tremendous fortune to be at Real Madrid, wherever it may be. Obviously, being the coach of the best team in the world is a privilege and a fortune that I’m going to enjoy until the last day.”

