‘On the Moon’—Alvaro Arbeloa Lashes Out As Real Madrid Step Up Referee Accusations

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa continued his tirade against La Liga referees on Friday evening after being on the wrong end of another controversial call in the 1–1 draw with Girona.

With the clock winding down and Madrid needing a goal, Kylian Mbappé tumbled to the ground in the penalty area after catching an elbow in the face from Vitor Reis. The Frenchman was left bloodied but no penalty was given, and while Arbeloa was initially surprised, he admitted he expected nothing better from a La Liga official.

“For me, it’s a penalty here and on the moon, and it’s just another one,” Arbeloa sighed. “Another week. That’s how it is.

“The truth is, neither I nor anyone else understands it. I imagine VAR intervenes when it suits them, and when it doesn’t, they don’t.

“You already know my opinion, and these events only confirm it. We’ve had plenty of issues with referees. The same old story.”

Real Madrid Claim Spanish Soccer Is Rigged—Report

Kylian Mbappé was left bloodied by the incident. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Complaints from Madrid officials over refereeing this season have been common, but this latest perceived injustice has, according to AS, tipped Los Blancos over the edge.

Madrid have boycotted recent meetings with the Spanish Federation (RFEF), arguing there is “no point” in discussing the current landscape of La Liga while such refereeing decisions are allowed on a frequent basis.

Club chiefs have now accused the RFEF of being rigged, believing the failure to award a penalty for the foul on Mbappé may have even been premeditated. They are prepared to accept the referee’s decision not to call for a penalty as a simple mistake, but the refusal to intervene by VAR has left Madrid utterly perplexed and incensed.

Whether Madrid believe they are being punished specifically or favor is instead being indirectly handed out to Barcelona is unclear.

Failure to beat Girona leaves Madrid six points behind Barcelona having played one game more. Hansi Flick’s champions-elect can stretch their lead to nine when they face Espanyol on Saturday. There is still time for Madrid to close such a gap but Los Blancos are already thought to have accepted defeat.

Bias from referees is among Madrid’s primary reasons for their struggles this season, although it is accepted that the team has simply not been good enough, either.

As they look to reclaim their crown next season, Madrid will continue to pressure the RFEF in search of a major overhaul which, they believe, will remove any of the alleged bias.

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