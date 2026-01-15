‘I Don’t Regret Anything’—Alvaro Arbeloa Reacts to Embarrassing Real Madrid Debut Defeat

Álvaro Arbeloa said he would “pick the same team again” after Real Madrid suffered the humiliation of losing in the Copa del Rey round of 16 against Albacete on Wednesday.

Even with only a day to prepare after stepping in for Xabi Alonso on Monday evening, this should have been a cakewalk for Arbeloa and his team. Albacete had never before beaten Real Madrid and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone in La Liga 2.

Prioritizing the team’s long-term health, Arbeloa made the decision to leave seven big names at home. Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo, both nursing injuries in the wake of the Spanish Super Cup final, were not risked, while Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras and Aurélien Tchouaméni all stayed behind to rest.

Players from Arbeloa’s former Real Madrid Castilla squad plugged the gaps, with right back David Jiménez and midfielder Jorge Cestero both starting.

Arbeloa said he was “convinced” it was the right squad but refuses to blame the players.

“At this club a draw is bad, a tragedy, so imagine a defeat like this,” the manager, thought to have already been handed a contract until the end of next season, told reporters afterwards.

Arbeloa believed this team was good enough to win. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“I’m responsible, I take the decisions: the team, how we want to play, the substitutions. We’ll try to recover our morale and physically, and improve for the game on Saturday [against Levante].”

He added: “I was convinced the squad was the right one, and I still think that. We have an extraordinary squad, with great players. It isn’t easy for them to do everything I’ve asked of them after just one day [of preparation]. We have a lot of players to get back to their best physical level.

“I don’t regret anything. I’d pick the same team again.”

‘Arbeloa Is Not to Blame’

Even though Arbeloa said the buck stops with him, the club’s in-house media channel, RealmadridTV, was quick to absolve him of responsibility for the performance and 3–2 defeat.

“Today Real Madrid did not appear in Albacete. We have to recognize it like this, a very bad image. Arbeloa is not to blame and this match has to serve as a turning point. Two titles have been lost in three days,” a segment on the channel ran.

“This has to change now. We have to improve a lot and we have to improve quickly, a competition has been lost but on Saturday there is La Liga, the Champions League is back and we have to react now. Real Madrid has to get out of this situation.”

