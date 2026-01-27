Alvaro Arbeloa Rips Up Xabi Alonso’s Tactics for Real Madrid Champions League Clash

On the eve of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Benfica, new boss Álvaro Arbeloa conducted training at the Estádio da Luz, a major shift from Xabi Alonso’s previous methods.

During his short-lived tenure, Alonso tried to implement a wealth of changes to his former club. From his often-questionable tactics on the pitch to his management style off of it, the Spaniard was certainly unafraid to shake things up in the Spanish capital.

Alonso also decided Los Blancos would no longer train at away grounds, keeping the team at Valdebebas for their final sessions ahead of Champions League fixtures. The shift marked a departure from recent practices dating all the way back to the reign of José Mourinho, who was the last manager that preferred not to train on foreign soil.

Arbeloa, though, did not hesitate to revert Real Madrid to the ways of Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. At his first opportunity, the 43-year-old abandoned Alonso’s methods and held his final training session in Lisbon.

Why Arbeloa Deviated From Alonso’s Training Practices

Arbeloa shared some insight into his decision to have the team train at the Estádio da Luz ahead of its league phase finale against Benfica.

“Xabi was not the only coach who prepares matches at his home ground. We don't know if we will do it in the future. We have that option, but it seemed important to me to come to a stadium that brings back such good memories,” Arbeloa said in his prematch press conference.

The Spanish boss is of course referring to the club’s 2013–14 Champions League triumph in Lisbon, where Sergio Ramos famously scored in the 93rd minute to force extra time against Atlético Madrid. Real Madrid went on to win the match 4–1, claiming La Décima while Arbeloa was still a player in white.

“To train the day before the match and to feel the importance of these three points and the rival we have in front of us. I think it was good for the players. That's why I decided to do it this way, but I don't think it's any better or worse than the decisions made by other coaches,” he added.

Arbeloa Warns His Players of the ‘Difficulty’ Awaiting Them

Álavaro Arbeloa’s first Champions League away match in charge of Real Madrid comes against Benfica. | Filipe Amorim/AFP/Getty Images

Unlike last season, Los Blancos are in control of their own destiny in the Champions League league phase. The team currently sits third in the standings with 15 points, which means a victory over Benfica will be enough to punch its ticket to the round of 16.

The Spanish giants are the favorites to walk away with three points on Wednesday night, but Arbeloa was quick to caution his side from thinking they can waltz into the Estádio da Luz and dominate a Mourinho-lead team without being at their best.

“It's a very important game for us. We want to be in that top eight and we need to get the three points tomorrow against a very big team,” the Real Madrid boss said.

“Even if they come with the Youth League team, they have the best possible leader. I have warned the players of the difficulty of the game, we 're here with a tremendous amount of humility. If we want to win we're going to have to give our maximum and be very focused.”

Arbeloa played under Mourinho at Real Madrid and holds the manager in high regard. Now, in just his fifth game in charge, the former defender will get to face off with his old boss on the touchline.

