‘Natural, Normal’—Alvaro Arbeloa’s Surprise Response to Fans’ Whistling of Vinicius Jr

Álvaro Arbeloa called the fans whistling Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid’s defeat to Bayern Munich “natural” and “normal” as he brushed off fan discontentment as part of the high standards at the club.

Vinicius Jr endured a frustrating night at the Bernabeu as the hosts fell to a 2–1 loss against the German champions in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday.

The Brazilian saw an early penalty appeal turned down and managed seven shots on the night, but failed to make a decisive impact against Manuel Neuer and Bayern’s defense. His best chance of the night saw him capitalize on a Dayot Upamecano defensive lapse and dribble the ball wide of Neuer in a one-on-one scenario. However, Vinicius could only direct the ball into the side netting.

To cap a disappointing evening, the 25-year-old, who has 17 goals this season, was even whistled by sections of the home crowd, a worryingly regular occurrence at the Bernabéu. Vinicius, who has also been subject to racist abuse during matches this season, has struggled to contain his frustration at the whistles from the stands, visibly reacting with hand gestures and shouting “enough already!” during February’s 2–0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

What Did Arbeloa Saying About the Whistling?

Álvaro Arbeloa’s side faced fan frustration again on Tuesday. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Asked directly about whether the fan response in the Bayern game was unfair, Arbeloa was in a diplomatic mood.

Speaking in the prematch press conference ahead of Friday night’s clash with Girona, he said: “You already know what I think about Vinicius—what he means to me as a coach, as a Madridista, and the level he’s performing at. For me, it’s a privilege, and I’d love to play every match at the Bernabéu.

“The whistles are part of this fanbase’s high standards. I see it as normal, natural. Others might sense a tense atmosphere, but what we feel is our fans’ support. We can’t ask for anything more.

“If the team showed character and created the chances it did, it was because of how the Bernabéu pushed us on. Hopefully we’ll have the good fortune to play there again (in the Champions League). All the players feel the same.”

What Is Happening With Vinicius Jr’s Contract Renewal?

Vinicius Junior’s future has been the subject of much debate. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amid the fan backlash, Vinicius Jr’s status at the club remains the source of much discussion.

The forward’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027, meaning that from next January he will be able to discuss terms for a free transfer with other suitors.

Madrid have dismissed transfer talk, while the player’s current contract maintains an off-putting €1 billion ($1.2 billion) release clause. However, there had been interest from Saudi Arabia in recent months, amped up by a falling out with previous head coach Xabi Alonso.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League defeat, Vinicius Jr gave his clearest indication yet that he intends to renew, saying: “I hope I can stay for a long time.”

He added: “We’re very calm because I have the president’s trust. At the right moment, we’ll take care of the renewal because this is the club of my dreams, and we’ll continue together for many years.”

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