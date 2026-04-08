Vinicius Jr Gives Update on Real Madrid Future Amid Contract Speculation

Vinicius Junior has stated that he hopes to remain a Real Madrid player for “a long time”, calling the Spanish giants “the club of my dreams.”

The 25-year-old Brazil international joined the club in 2018, with his latest contract running until 2027. Should he fail to agree an extension before, he will be able to discuss terms with any suitors as of January next year.

The prospect of an extension has been the source of much speculation in recent months. At the back end of 2025, it was reported that Vinicius Jr had told club president Florentino Pérez that he would not be open to staying in Madrid, amid a period of turbulence under then-manager Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius Jr struggled to see eye to eye with Alonso, with a low point in relations coming during El Clásico win in October. The forward was substituted midway through the second half and responded with an angry outburst that included him shouting “Me?” multiple times upon seeing his name come up on the fourth official’s board.

“I’m leaving the team,” he was caught saying as he headed straight to the dressing room.

Vinicius Jr Insists ‘We’ll Take Care of Renewal’

Vinicius Jr has rediscovered his form under manager Álvaro Arbeloa. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Things have improved for Vinicius Jr since Alonso’s January exit. The forward scored back to back braces in the wins over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid before the international break and remains a key player under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat to Bayern Munich, Vinicius Jr appeared to rule out the possibility of a transfer, despite being heavily linked to the Saudi Pro League.

“I hope I can stay for a long time,” he said on Monday.

“We’re very calm because I have the president’s trust. At the right moment, we’ll take care of the renewal because this is the club of my dreams, and we’ll continue together for many years.”

Relationship With Alonso Was ‘Difficult’

There was no love lost between Vinicius Jr (left) and Xabi Alonso. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The former Flamengo forward also revealed his issues under Alonso’s tutelage, admitting the two didn’t connect—something that is not an issue with Árbeloa.

“I was playing matches, but not many minutes,” Vinicius Jr said. “It was difficult, but every coach has their own methods, and I didn’t connect the way he wanted.

“Still, it was a learning experience, and I hope I can continue with Árbeloa, because I have a wonderful connection with him, and he has always given me confidence.

“Árbeloa has made it clear what he wants from me,” Vinícius added. “I went a long time without scoring goals. That happened when I wasn’t in the right mindset, and I was very young. But I’ve learned. The best players always bounce back.”

What Is Happening With Vinícius’ Contract Talks?

Vinicius Jr may be close to a contract extension. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Madrid first opened renewal talks with Vinicius Jr’s team back in January 2025, but have failed thus far to thrash out an agreement.

Vinicius Jr, who won The Best FIFA award in 2024, currently earns a reported €18 million ($21 million) net per year at Madrid, while it is said that he previously turned down an offer bumping his deal up to around €20 million ($23.4 million) after taxes.

Saudi interest appears to have cooled in recent months, while Real Madrid are said to be ready to refuse any sale for less than the player’s €1 billion ($1.2 billion) clause. However, time is putting pressure on Florentino Pérez and the board.

The latest comments from Vinicius Jr suggest that movement may not be far away.

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