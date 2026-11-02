‘Always Building, Never Finished’: How Gotham FC Won Its First NWSL Shield

It took fourteen years, multiple last-place finishes, a name change, several coaching turnovers, a continental trophy and two National Women’s Soccer League Championship wins, but Gotham FC has finally achieved what has long eluded them: the NWSL Shield.

​The team has said goodbye to the Sky Blue days of yore several times over the past few years, but Sunday marked the first time the club lifted a trophy in front of their home fans. With their 2023 and ’25 NWSL Championship wins on the West Coast, the team relished the opportunity to lock up the elusive Shield on home turf, something their loyal fans have been waiting years to see.

“Everyone knows my long tenure here, and back, way back, in the Sky Blue era, this was never really in the realm of possibility,” said defender Mandy Freeman, the club’s longest tenured player. “To have this be the culmination of my years here … it’s just great, for the team and for the club.”

THE MOMENT GOTHAM FC HISTORY WAS MADE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YVyzlqaaGh — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 2, 2026

Going into Sunday’s Decision Day, with every NWSL team playing at the same time, Gotham FC needed to win or draw against the visiting Utah Royals to secure the hardware. A loss would mean rooting for the San Diego Wave also to lose away at the playoff-eliminated Bay FC.

Simply put, any amount of points would secure Gotham FC the Shield.​

But the Royals were not planning to make it easy for the reigning champs. Coming into Decision Day, a win would secure postseason debutants Utah a playoff game at home.

Facing a motivated opponent and contending with a banged-up roster, nothing was guaranteed for Gotham FC. The squad was already missing several key players to season-ending injuries, including Emily Sonnett, Bruninha, and Rookie of the Year contender Jordynn Dudley. Stars Rose Lavelle and Jaedyn Shaw also started on the bench with minor knocks.

But Gotham FC, no stranger to adversity, hit the ground running from the first whistle.

Not wanting to waste any time, Gotham FC netted a ninth-minute goal with team mainstay Midge Purce assisting Guro Reiten. Almost simultaneously, Wave rookie Mimi Van Zanten got her team on the board. As it stood, the Shield was still very much in Gotham FC’s hands.

Midge Purce sends a ball to Guro Reiten to get Gotham FC ahead on Decision Day! 💪 pic.twitter.com/4QCbbfGhsn — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 1, 2026

Then, in the 23rd minute, Jaelin Howell left with a right ankle injury and was replaced by Savannah McCaskill, a blow for Gotham FC, which has long relied on the midfielder’s playmaking. At the game’s prematch press conference, head coach Juan Carlos Amorós emphasized her importance to the team: “Playing with Jaelin is almost like you’re playing with 12 players.”

Gotham FC went into the locker room at halftime up by a single goal, with Utah feeling like they still had a chance.

“I was really proud of how the group first came out,” Royals captain and forward Paige Monaghan says. “We put Gotham on their toes a little bit, but it’s always the fine margins.”

And those fine margins were the difference-maker for Gotham FC.

In the 60th minute, Shaw came off the bench to raucous applause from the nearly-filled lower bowl of Sports Illustrated Stadium, marking her 100th regular-season appearance. The young forward was instrumental in Gotham FC’s 2025 Championship win, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the team’s semifinal match, and she was ready to make an impact on Sunday night’s Shield quest.

“I’m just so happy to have returned [to the field] after being out for a couple of weeks, but to be here in front of our fans and play for the Shield … it’s just a blessing to be back,” Shaw said.

admin’s lens was smudged but we got a Jaedyn Shaw goooooooooooal ⭐️⭐️🙂‍↕️🗽 pic.twitter.com/oCJfeKFGW2 — y - Gotham FC (@GothamFC) November 1, 2026

Just 15 minutes later, Lavelle entered the match, and the fans in the stands could nearly taste victory. The duo were going in with one instruction: secure the win. And that’s what they did. In the 80th minute, the pair’s fresh legs provided a much-needed spark, allowing Purce to notch her second assist of the night and Shaw to tie up the game in a bow. The Shield was theirs.

“It feels good,” said Purce, whose two assists helped seal the deal on her first Shield win. “I think the entire team was very bought in. It’s a happy day, and we’ll celebrate it today.”

And Gotham FC deserves to celebrate. With a preseason that started earlier than any other NWSL club on Jan. 2, through injuries, roster changeovers, dips in form and winning streaks, it has been nothing short of a Herculean effort from all areas of the club to lift them to this moment—and that effort relied on two main tenets of the club: consistency and resilience.

“I think one thing that really fills us with pride is that we set up a target at the beginning of the year to be consistent, to be always ready to win, to play our way, and I think against everything, and against everyone, we were able to do that,” Amorós said after the match.

THAT’S JUST HOW WE DO IT pic.twitter.com/slPDNeCWNy — y - Gotham FC (@GothamFC) November 2, 2026

“Whether we were missing players because of injury, we had situations that weren’t ideal; we even had two head coaches,” Amorós said. “I think everyone that was wearing the Gotham FC badge was able to step out there and make sure our fans were proud. The people that we love and that sacrifice their time are proud. It’s a very special moment because this shows what this football club is, not only the 11 players but everyone that represented us, and I couldn’t be any prouder of the achievement.”

President of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West, who has seen the club through its last-place finish in 2022, two championships and now a Shield, knows how fine the margins were on this win.

Having the Shield come down to Decision Day had her, in her own words, not breathing for a few days. Even with the hardware in hand, the time to reflect will come later. For now, she’s reminded of the club’s motto, “always building, never finished,” with eyes squarely on a third championship.

“The Shield in NWSL has to be one of the hardest trophies to win in all sports, and the league is unbelievable every year,” said Averbuch West after the match. “You see teams getting better and better, so to be able to win the Shield within that context, we feel incredibly proud of, and we can still be so much better, so we’re not done yet.”

And her head coach agrees.

“It’s definitely a historic day for the club,” Amorós said. “I think, at least for a week, we [won last year’s] championship, champions of the Challenge Cup, and now we are champions of the Shield, which means that basically we’re winners of everything, and we’re gonna try to win the championship again.”