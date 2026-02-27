America vs. Tigres: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Club América host Tigres on Saturday night, reigniting a modern era Liga MX rivalry between two sides that have added plenty of silverware to their trophy cabinets in recent time.

No Liga MX team has won more titles than Tigres’s five since 2015, with América trailing them with four in that span. However, since 2014 these two sides have met in the Liga MX final four times and América have emerged victorious on three occasions.

Although the stakes for Saturday’s clash are much lower, both teams are in dire need of a win to surge in the Clausura 2026 standings. América and Tigres are seventh and eighth in the standings respectively having struggled for consistent performances early in the campaign.

América recovered from a painful defeat to bitter rivals Chivas with a 4–0 dismantling of Puebla last time out, while Tigres are reeling after suffering consecutive 2–1 defeats and losing three in a row would raise the alarms and potentially start warming seat of manager Guido Pizarro.

Club América vs. Tigres Score Prediction

América Poised to Triumph in Tigres’ House of Horrors

Brian Rodríguez has three goals in four career games vs. Tigres. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

It’s true that América have been largely unimpressive to start the term, but with their new signings now fully integrated as the regular season reaches its adolescence, last week’s dominant victory over Puebla will unquestionably see André Jardine’s side arrive to Saturday’s clash full of confidence.

On the other hand, confidence is exactly what Tigres are lacking. Following a promising start of the term, Pizarro’s team have looked inferior to their opponents the past two weeks, leading to much deserved defeats. The club’s recent form is far from promising ahead of the daunting visit to Mexico’s capital against a side that’s slowly finding their groove.

América’s record against Tigres at home : Las Águilas have won seven straight home games against Tigres—who notoriously struggle in Mexico City—and most have been by a comfortable margin. Tigres haven’t won away at América since 2019.

: Las Águilas have won seven straight home games against Tigres—who notoriously struggle in Mexico City—and most have been by a comfortable margin. Tigres haven’t won away at América since 2019. América’s stout defense has conceded only two goals in the last seven games. Tigres’s attack has been far from clinical as of late and now face the best defensive unit in Mexican soccer over the past month.

has conceded only two goals in the last seven games. Tigres’s attack has been far from clinical as of late and now face the best defensive unit in Mexican soccer over the past month. Joaquim’s suspension looms large: Tigres will be without their best defender on Saturday, and América suddenly unlocked their potent attack and could capitalize on the delicate absence to continue the positive momentum.

Prediction: América 2–0 Tigres

Club América Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres (4-2-3-1)

Jardine is still searching for his best XI. | FotMob

The fitness status of U.S. men’s national team winger Alejandro Zendejas remains the biggest point of concern for Las Águilas. Zendejas has been dealing with muscular issues since the start of the year and although he could potentially reappear against Tigres, it would most likely be a brief cameo off the bench.

Surging youngster Isaías Violante should get the nod in Zendejas’s place with Uruguay international Brian Rodríguez and Brazilian star winter signing Raphael Veiga next to him. Veteran club legend Henry Martín should lead the line to complete what on paper looks like a powerful attack.

At the back Sebastián Cáceres will be partnered by Israel Reyes in the heart of defense—the latter was stellar in Mexico’s midweek victory over Iceland in an international friendly. Kevin Álvarez should return to his normal position at right back.

Jonathan Dos Santos has been excellent to start the year and he’ll partner Rodrigo Dourado in the base of midfield.

Club América predicted lineup vs. Tigres (4-2-3-1): Malagón; Álvarez, Reyes, Cáceres, Borja; Dourado, Dos Santos; Violante, Veiga, Rodríguez; Martín.

Tigres Predicted Lineup vs. Club América (4-2-3-1)

Tigres have immense individual quality in attack. | FotMob

Tigres will be without defensive leader and prominent center back Joaquim who is suspended for the clash after getting sent off against Pachuca. The versatile Rômulo will fill the void at center back, opening the door for winter signing César Araújo to anchor the midfield.

Juan Brunetta, arguably Tigres’s most important player appears to have overcome fitness issues and should feature from the start. He’ll be deployed on the left wing but with freedom to drift centrally, exchanging positions with other midfielders and especially with Ángel Correa, who’ll start in the No. 10 role.

Winter signing Rodrigo Aguirre will lead the line, motivated to make an impression against his former club that was comfortable letting him go before the start of the season.

Legendary striker André-Pierre Gignac has been a thorn in América’s side since he landed in Mexico in 2015 and could enter the clash in the second half in what could be his final game in the growing rivalry.

Tigres predicted lineup vs. Club América (4-2-3-1): Guzmán; Garza, Rômulo, Angulo, Loroña; Araújo, Gorriarán; Lainez, Correa, Brunetta; Aguirre.

What Time Does Club América vs. Tigres. Chivas Kick-Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time : 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT

: 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT Referee: Jorge Abraham Camacho

How to Watch Club América vs. Tigres on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

