Top Five Liga MX Transfers of 2026 January Window—Ranked

It’s been a busy winter for Liga MX teams, who have been active in the transfer market looking to bolster their ranks. Some, however, have stood out above the rest, acquiring game-changing players that could make a difference in the pursuit of silverware.

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 season is already underway, but teams across the division had until the first full week of February to sign and register players.

Over the past month, teams have announced a number of intriguing transfers that could help them dethrone Toluca as Liga MX champions. With the season starting to mature, the new transfers will be vital in the race for to the playoffs.

From exciting young talents, to the best players in the league and new foreign stars landing on Mexican soil, the January transfer window gave all 18 teams fresh hope for the future.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the best five Liga MX transfers of the winter window.

5. Jordan Carrillo—Pumas

Jordan Carrillo could unlock his full potential with Pumas. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Jordan Carrillo burst onto the scene with Santos Laguna as a beaming teenager in 2018, impressing so much that he spent a season in Europe with Sporting Gijón in Spain. But as Santos struggled massively in recent years, Carrillo’s light also dimmed—until this winter, when Pumas came knocking.



A bargain $1.5 million sufficed for Pumas to acquire Carrillo from Santos. The raw quality of the 24-year-old has never been in question, he’s a smooth operator in the final third, equally as capable centrally or on the wing. He’s not a speedy touchline winger that relies on skill, but rather a creative mind that thrives thanks to his vision, technique and quality in front of goal.



All of these traits were on display three games into his Pumas career, when he scored twice and added an assist in the 4–0 win against his former club.



Placed in a fresh environment, Carrillo could finally unlock the potential he showcased from an early age. He’s got the talent to do it, now it’s time for him to find consistency and help Pumas return to prominence.

4. Uros Durdevic—Monterrey

Uroš Đurđević has become one of the best strikers in Liga MX. | Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Monterrey were rocked by the departure of starting striker Germán Berterame to Inter Miami three games into the term. Their reaction? Quickly pivoting to acquire one of the most prolific strikers in Liga MX, Uroš Đurđević.



Not much has gone right for Atlas in recent seasons, but the Montenegro striker still managed to thrive, becoming the first player in club history to win a Liga MX golden boot during the Clausura 2025. In fact, despite playing for a much weaker side, Đurđević scored 19 league goals in 2025 compared to Berterame’s 16.



Monterrey unloaded $5 million to acquire Đurđević, a third of the price they sold Berterame for. Now joining a team that has a plethora of playmakers in the final third, Đurđević could become even more devastating. Monterrey appear to have found a perfect replacement for their departing striker, once again positioning themselves to be among the title contenders.

3. Luca Orellano—Monterrey

It took Luca Orellano one game to show his quality in Monterrey. | Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Monterrey didn’t just sign Đurđević, they also acquired the talented Argentinian playmaker Luca Orellano from FC Cincinnati, adding even more firepower and creativity to an already stacked attack.



Orellano had a quiet 2025, but his breakout season in Major League Soccer in 2024 saw him become one of the best players in the league. Still just 25 years old, Monterrey have reinforced an aging attack with a versatile forward who could develop into the team’s foundational piece for years to come.



In his first appearance for Rayados, Orellano came off the bench to score a cracking goal from distance, offering an initial glimpse of what he can produce. The Argentine has a cultured left foot, just as effective at threading passes as it picking out the top corner.



With Sergio Canales playing alongside him, Monterrey may very well have the best duo of attacking midfielders in Liga MX, perhaps trailing only the one completed by the next member of this list.

2. Agustín Palavecino—Cruz Azul

Agustín Palavecino could help get Cruz Azul over the line in the title-fight. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Not satisfied with signing José Paradela from Necaxa last summer, Cruz Azul once again knocked on their door this winter, this time to acquire the other half of the attacking midfield duo that saw Necaxa nearly reach the Clausura 2025 semifinals, Agustín Palavecino.



Palavecino has deservedly entered the conversation of being the outright best player in Liga MX over the past year. He’s a versatile midfielder who can operate all over the central areas, but he is at his best deployed as an attacking midfielder, where his creativity, devastating technique and skill in tight spaces shines.



Perhaps more importantly, though, is his synergy with Paradela. The pair have now shared a dressing room for three different teams: River Plate, Necaxa and now Cruz Azul. The chemistry they’ve formed over the years is evident, and the pair of No. 10s now headline the creative engine room of one of the best rosters in Mexico’s top flight. It’s the perfect situation for the two friends to deliver their best.



Palavecino’s impact with Cruz Azul has been immediate, scoring three goals already since joining the club. With him, Cruz Azul, a team that’s made the semifinals in each of the last four seasons, could potentially get over the line in the Clausura 2026.

1. Raphael Veiga—Club América

Raphael Veiga is one of the best players in the continent. | Riquelve Nata/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Club América were relatively quiet during the opening weeks of the transfer market, but that all changed when the Mexico City giants signed one of the best players in the entire continent over the past decade, Raphael Veiga.



Veiga is a modern-day Palmeiras and Brazilian soccer legend. No player in the 21st century has more goals for El Verdão than Veiga’s 106, some of which where crucial for Palmeiras to win back-to-back Copa Libertadores titles in 2020 and 2021—scoring the opener in the 2021 final vs. rivals Flamengo.



América never replaced the quality of attacking midfielder Diego Valdés, who was crucial to their unprecedented three-peat as Liga MX champions before leaving the club last summer. Now, the most successful institution in Mexican soccer have not only found a replacement, but an upgrade.



If the 30-year-old Veiga is able to translate the level he showcased until his final season with Palmeiras upon arrival to Las Águilas, then he’s got the quality to become the best player in all of Liga MX.

