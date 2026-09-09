Andoni Iraola’s Bradley Barcola Injury Update Comes With a Warning for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola alleviated many fears on Merseyside when he confirmed blockbuster signing Bradley Barcola was just suffering from cramps in the team’s 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid.

Barcola made his first start in a red shirt on Wednesday under the lights at Anfield. The winger, who completed a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool in a deal worth up to $166 million (£123 million), only lasted 60 minutes before he pulled up with what appeared to be a calf injury.

The sold-out crowd at Anfield held its breath as Barcola went to ground and received treatment on the pitch. The France international then limped to the sideline, quickly replaced by Víctor Muñoz.

Iraola was quick to dispel fears after the final whistle. “It was just cramps, especially with Bradley. We are rushing him, but we decided [on Wednesday] to ask him to give the most you have, and let’s see how you recover for the next one.”

Liverpool are back in action in just three days against Fulham at the weekend. The Reds will hope to make it three wins in a row, but they will like their chances best if Barcola is available.

Barcola’s Recovery Must Be Handled With Care

Bradley Barcola is still fighting for full match fitness. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Barcola came to Liverpool without playing a second of soccer since the World Cup. The Frenchman featured in France’s defeat to England in the third-place match on July 18 and then remained out of action while he waited for a transfer from PSG.

The forward still trained with the French giants despite not playing any matches, but that is hardly enough to build full match fitness. Once Barcola finally made the move to Merseyside, he made his debut off the bench in last Friday’s 2–0 win over Ipswich Town.

He only logged 26 minutes before Iraola gave him the nod against a tough, relentless Atlético Madrid defense. Barcola looked sharp early on, but failed to finish off a sublime counter attack in the 50th minute after Florian Wirtz played him through on goal.

Soon after, Barcola went down to ground and exited the game at the hour-mark. Suffering from cramps is to be expected after so much time away from the pitch, but Liverpool must be careful with how they proceed.

They cannot risk their blockbuster signing’s fitness because they are rushing him into the team before he is fully ready. It might not be the popular decision, but Iraola just might keep Barcola on the bench at the start against Fulham on Saturday to avoid any potential setback.