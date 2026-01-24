Andy Robertson Heading Towards Huge Gamble Over Liverpool Future

Over the past decade, it would be easy to make a case for Liverpool’s best signing being that of a young Scottish left back by the name of Andy Robertson.

Picked up for £8 million (around $10 million at the time) from relegated Hull City, Robertson soon became a flag-bearer of the Jürgen Klopp era. He formed a devilish duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold who would go on to wreak creative havoc on the Premier League for years to come.

As his Liverpool tenure ticks over into its ninth year, however, things are looking incredibly different. Robertson has already admitted he may be forced into a difficult decision when his contract expires in the summer, but those conversations look to have been brought forward to the January window.

Tottenham Hotspur have opted against waiting for Robertson’s contract to expire and are now chasing an immediate deal worth up to £5 million, keen to give the Scot a chance to return to his best form.

It’s a deal which, on the surface, makes some sense, but there are also significant questions about Robertson’s next move.

Why Could Robertson Leave Liverpool?

Robertson (left) has been a regular on the Liverpool bench. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Robertson’s concerns over his situation at Liverpool are pure.

“I’m a player who wants to play,” Robertson said recently.

“I’ve played through injuries. I’ve played when I’m not 100% fit. I’ve played when I’ve only been 50, 40, 30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that’s not happening, so that’s what is different.”

After a less-than-glittering adaptation to life under new manager Arne Slot last season, Robertson lost his place in the starting lineup to summer signing Milos Kerkez, a £40 million acquisition from Bournemouth. With Kerkez recently turning 22 and Robertson months away from being 10 years his senior, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Atlético Madrid tried to take advantage last summer, offering Robertson an immediate escape route. The Scot opted to stay and fight for his position but appears to be inching towards acceptance of defeat.

The Risks of Tottenham Transfer

Tottenham is by no means the obvious escape route. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Alongside his short-term desire of regular minutes, Robertson wants to ensure that he not only earns a spot in Scotland’s World Cup squad—it would take an absolute catastrophe for him to be overlooked—but that he arrives at the competition at peak fitness.

A departure from Liverpool, the city his family calls home, would only be made if Robertson feels as though he will play more elsewhere. Tottenham would provide the sort of prestige he is looking for, but the battle for minutes is arguably more intense.

Under Thomas Frank, the left back spot has largely been controlled by Djed Spence, an underrated star of last season who has been one of many to fall short of expectations this time around.

Spence is, himself, a stand-in for Italy international Destiny Udogie, still hailed as one of the world’s most exciting youngsters when he can put together an extended run of positive fitness. Two injuries have already struck Udogie down this season and he is only just on the cusp of a return.

There are also Ben Davies and new signing Souza on the books, but the former has just suffered a nasty injury and the 19-year-old latter is more of a long-term project. Robertson would immediately climb above the pair with little issue.

The battle with Udogie is undoubtedly Robertson’s biggest problem. Would Frank be prepared to hamper the development of a future star in favour of an ageing veteran? Given Spurs’ current struggles, Robertson’s experience could be incredibly valuable, but the competition for minutes feels eerily similar to that facing him at Liverpool with Kerkez.

Robertson will also have one eye on Spurs’ tactical plans. Frank reverted to a three-man defence on Saturday against Burnley, opting to deploy Spence as a wingback. The athleticism needed in such a role—one seemingly tailor-made for Udogie—may not work in Robertson’s favour.

Liverpool’s Plan to Replace Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas appears destined to return. | Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Liverpool officials are believed to hold a strong bond with Robertson and any parting of ways this month will only be made if it suits both parties.

While Liverpool stand to gain nothing from Robertson’s hypothetical departure at a time in which Joe Gomez would be the sole senior cover at centre back, left back and right back, the Reds are already putting the wheels in motion to fill his imminent void.

Kostas Tsimikas, Robertson’s deputy since 2020, joined Roma on loan in the summer after falling to third in the pecking order, but talks are on over recalling a player who has yet to showcase his best form during his temporary spell in Italy.

Liverpool, Roma and Tsimikas are all reportedly prepared to shake hands, leaving the final decision up to Robertson at one of the most important junctions of his career.

