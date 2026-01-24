Liverpool ‘Set Asking Price’ for Tottenham Target Andy Robertson

Liverpool are looking for a fee of £5 million ($6.8 million) to sell left Andy Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur, a report has revealed.

Robertson is in the final six months of his contract and recently admitted he will consider his options ahead of a potential summer departure, having lost his place in Liverpool’s starting lineup to summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Spurs were expected to be among the teams to offer Robertson a contract at the end of the season, but it emerged on Friday that their urgent need for reinforcements has seen them bring their plans for the Scotland captain forwards to January.

Talks between the two clubs are thought to be progressing towards an agreement, with the Daily Mail revealing Liverpool are chasing a £5 million fee.

As a soon-to-be 32-year-old in the final six months of his contract, Robertson holds little transfer value at this point in his career, leaving Liverpool prepared to accept a modest fee for the popular defender.

Liverpool’s Plan to Replace Robertson

Liverpool know their next move. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

While it is not yet guaranteed that Robertson will leave the club, his departure would leave Liverpool incredibly light in defence. Numbers in Arne Slot’s back line are already slim after serious injuries to both Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley.

An exit for Robertson would leave Joe Gomez as Liverpool’s primary backup option at centre back, right back and left back—an incredibly dangerous situation for a player who has struggled with fitness issues throughout his career.

Liverpool appear to have a plan for Robertson’s departure, however. Kostas Tsimikas departed on loan to Roma during the summer but has yet to catch the eye in Italy and is thought to be primed for a January recall.

“I miss the city,” Tsimikas recently told The Athletic.

“I lived there for five years. I love everything in Liverpool. They have a special part of my heart. The people are very kind, some of the kindest I’ve ever met in football. They’d always try to support the team, in good, in bad, they would always do their best to try to help you.

“I want everything for this club, because from day one, I was fully committed there. I was the Greek Scouser and I always will be, I’ll keep it for my whole life.”

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE