Andy Robertson Challenges Liverpool Teammate After Damning Arne Slot Admission
Liverpool left back Andy Robertson doubled down on his insistence that he is gunning for Milos Kerkez’s starting spot after an underwhelming opening to the summer arrival’s Anfield career.
Kerkez lasted just 38 minutes before he was unceremoniously hauled off by Arne Slot during a narrow 1–0 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool’s unforgiving manager confirmed post-match that the left back had been withdrawn to avoid a second yellow card, grimly admitting that he “can never be 100% he [Kerkez] doesn’t make the next foul.”
Just as in the first game of the Premier League season, Robertson was called off the bench to replace his erratic teammate. Unlike in the chaotic 4–2 win over Bournemouth, Liverpool’s experienced defender managed to oversee a clean sheet.
Robertson may turn 32 next year but he still has ambitions to earn as many minutes as possible. “I do want to play games and be the starting left back and I have got to keep pushing to try to produce the levels I know I can do,” the Scottish fullback insisted this weekend.
“The international break was good for me as I was able to get two 90 minutes, get that match fitness and two really good results for Scotland and I took a lot of confidence from that.”
Yet, as much as Robertson is in direct competition with Kerkez, he is still his teammate. After a weekend which saw many question the 21-year-old’s shaky start to life on Merseyside, the club’s vice-captain provided a spirited defence.
“He [Kerkez] is only young and I think we forget that,” Robertson warned. “You try to help them as much as you can but you want to put pressure on them and you want to play games.
“He will be the starting left back for Liverpool in the future and it’s up to me to push him this season and help him improve. He just needs to keep working hard and not let today affect him, which it won’t as he’s a confident lad, and I’ll help him as much as I can.”
Beyond his human empathy, Robertson can relate to Kerkez’s struggles after his own experiences. Following a relegation campaign with Hull City in 2016–17, the raw defender was thrust into the blinding spotlight of a Liverpool side competing for domestic and European honours. Robertson started just three of the first 20 games in his debut campaign before belatedly convincing Jürgen Klopp of his quality.
“It’s a massive jump,” he wistfully reflected. “I came from Hull, he’s come from Bournemouth and it’s probably quite similar. There are a lot more eyes on you in a Liverpool jersey than at those two clubs. He [Kerkez] has transitioned well.
“There’s a lot of information and a lot of different ways of playing and he just needs to keep going and keep his confidence. I have no doubt in the future he will be a fantastic left back for Liverpool and that’s the main thing.”