Five Potential Destinations for Andy Robertson—Ranked

Andy Robertson will bid farewell to Liverpool after nine prosperous years at the end of the 2025–26 season.

The flying Scotsman emerged as a perennial figure of Jürgen Klopp’s rock-and-roll Reds that won it all, before claiming his second Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first season at the helm.

But all good things must come to an end, and Robertson certainly isn’t the player he once was. Back in 2021, Klopp labelled the Scot as the “best left back in the world.” Now, the 32-year-old arguably isn’t even the best left back on Merseyside.

Still, Robertson, who’ll captain his country at this summer’s World Cup, believes he still has much to offer at the highest level. Potential suitors must be wary of his demise, but snagging the Scot on a free transfer will intrigue many.

Here are five potential destinations for impending free agent Robertson, ranked by a combination of suitability and likelihood.

5. Celtic

Robertson isn’t considering a return to his homeland yet. | Craig Foy/SNS Group/Getty Images

The once-dynamic left back made his professional bow at Queen’s Park and spent a year at Dundee United, but he developed through the ranks at boyhood club Celtic.



He certainly hasn‘t hidden his adoration for Celtic over the years, and must surely want to don the green and white hoops before he hangs up his boots.



However, that time isn’t now. According to The Guardian’s Andy Hunter, a move to Scotland isn‘t believed to be in Robertson’s thinking this summer.

4. Wrexham

Wrexham could be an enticing destination. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Keen to steer Robertson away from Celtic Park, Rangers legend Ally McCoist offered an alternative pathway for his compatriot post-Liverpool.



McCoist believes the Hollywood-owned Wrexham would be the ideal next destination for the 32-year-old, but only if they earn promotion to the Premier League for 2026–27. Robertson isn’t going to spend any time in the second tier.



The idea’s a feasible one, and the Scot would barely have to relocate, but Wrexham’s hopes of playing top-flight soccer next season took a considerable hit when they were thumped 5–1 by the high-flying Southampton on Tuesday night.



The Red Dragons are on the outside of the playoff spots, looking in, with the Saints two points ahead in sixth, having also played one game fewer.

3. Atlético Madrid

Robertson reportedly rebuffed Atléti last summer. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters would prefer it if one of their modern-day heroes took his talents overseas, entering his twilight.



A continental venture appeals to plenty who have endured the rigors of Premier League soccer for much of their careers, and Robertson will surely be sucked in by the Mediterranean lifestyle.



Atlético Madrid have previously pivoted to the British Isles at the full back position, with Kieran Trippier enjoying a relatively brief but successful spell in the Spanish capital.



Atléti, who look poised to end the 2025–26 season with silverware, have struggled to acquire a reliable operator down their left flank since Filipe Luís departed in 2019. They were interested in Robertson last summer and are poised to attack the position once he enters free agency.



While the Scot rebuffed their previous approach, the situation has changed 12 months on.

2. Tottenham

Tottenham wanted the Scot in January. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

It seemed as if Robertson was heading to north London in January, but the deal fell through due to Liverpool failing to acquire a replacement.



Spurs supporters were split over the potential signing, with some noting Robertson’s decline, but others lauding what he could provide in terms of dressing room standards. He’s a leader with a dogged mentality, and a brittle Spurs squad could’ve done with a character of the left back’s ilk.



Moreover, it’s a position the Lilywhites require depth at. Destiny Udogie is injury-prone, and João Souza is an inexperienced young Brazilian signed with the future in mind. Their pursuit of Robertson did make sense.



While fans would prefer a pursuit of an alternative option who could be signed to lower wages, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if Tottenham’s unpopular hierarchy made another move for the veteran defender, assuming they remain in the Premier League, of course.

1. Napoli

Robertson could join his compatriots in Naples. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

There’s a strong Scottish contingent in Naples, and Robertson must fancy being a part of it.



He’s seen what life in Italy can do to a man up close, with Scott McTominay joining recent Scotland camps boasting the aura of a made man. Billy Gilmour doesn’t possess quite the same glow, but he’s another compatriot enjoying life in the Med.



Napoli are one of the teams listed by Guardian journalist Hunter as being interested in Robertson, with Antonio Conte likely to replace the out-of-contract Leonardo Spinazzola this summer.



A slower, more measured tempo will suit Robertson, whose athleticism has waned over the years, and Napoli appears to be the ideal destination for the 32-year-old free agent.

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