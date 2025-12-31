Annual 2025 La Liga Table: Barcelona’s Superiority Over Real Madrid Laid Bare
La Liga closed for business until the first weekend of the new year, offering a chance to reflect on an action-packed 2025.
Another year of drama has unfolded in Spain’s top tier as Barcelona scooped last season’s league title and Real Madrid continuously flirted with crisis amid a dramatic managerial change. There was plenty to keep audiences busy beneath the behemoths as well.
Villarreal have continued their incredible form under Marcelino, Atlético Madrid have flattered to deceive and Girona have endured an almighty slide following their surprise Champions League appearance.
Here is the how the 2025 La Liga table finished up after a thrilling 12 months.
La Liga 2025 Table: Full Standings
2025 has been the year of Barcelona. There has been the odd moment of uncertainty, of course, but their dominance has been unadulterated for the most part. Hansi Flick’s debut season in the dugout concluded with the domestic treble, with their performances in La Liga particularly impressive as an all-star forward line fired them to the title.
They scored a staggering 102 goals in La Liga across 2025 as Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and an incredible supporting cast took center stage in the final third. Plenty of sides boasted a stronger defense than La Blaugrana, but who cares when you can score at will? A points tally of 96 from just 37 matches is mightily impressive.
Unsurprisingly, Barça lead the 2025 table and by some distance, with their Clásico rivals Real Madrid ten points worse off in second despite playing a game more. Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure ended with a relative whimper and Xabi Alonso’s subsequent struggles have resulted in a year of turmoil in Spain’s capital.
Los Blancos have operated well below the standards expected of the world’s biggest club and they trail Barça by four points in 2025–26 at the winter break. Things must improve next year if Alonso is to retain his position and Madrid are to avoid further misery.
There have been struggles elsewhere in the capital, with Atlético Madrid usurped as Spain’s third best team in the 2025 table. In last year’s annual table, Diego Simeone’s men were only six points behind second-placed Barça, but they sit fourth in the current year’s standings and a whopping 14 points off second.
The impressive ascent of Villarreal has seen Atléti slip down the table, with Marcelino’s men having enjoyed an incredible calendar year. They qualified for the Champions League last season and are on course to repeat the feat this term, even if their European performances have been dreadful during the current league phase.
Real Betis have picked up nine more points than they did in 2024 having played a game fewer, enjoying a prosperous year in which they secured a Europa League return and Conference League final appearance. They have proven incredibly tough to beat under Manuel Pellegrini, losing just eight of 37 La Liga matches in 2025—only two fewer than Real Madrid.
Espanyol have made a superb start to 2025–26 after last season’s mediocrity and are sixth in the yearly standings, sitting above Champions League qualifiers Athletic Club by three points. The pair are both better off than Celta Vigo.
Despite having a goal difference of -10, both Valencia and Rayo Vallecano sneak into the top 10 ahead of Getafe, who have the same goal difference but two points fewer than 10th-placed Rayo.
Sevilla and Real Sociedad have seriously underwhelmed in 2025, languishing in 14th and 15th in the yearly table respectively. The former have won just 10 matches in La Liga this year, while Real Sociedad have lost one more game than they have won and drawn combined. Improvements will be expected in the second half of the season and beyond.
The descent of Girona has been eye-catching, with just 31 points accumulated in 2025 and a dismal goal difference of -35. The next-lowest goal difference for an ever-present La Liga team this year is Real Sociedad’s -18. Michel has work to do.
Six teams have spent just half a season in La Liga during 2025, naturally moving them to the bottom of the table. However, surprise overperformers Elche, who enter the winter break sat in ninth, have only amassed nine points fewer than Girona despite having played 20 fewer games.
Real Valladolid endured a dismal 2024–25 season in which they managed just 16 points as La Liga’s bottom-placed team. Relegation was inevitable early doors, but they really gave up after Christmas, taking just four points from 20 games in 2025. They have endured a tepid start to life back in the second division.
Position
Team
Matches Played
Goal Difference
Points
1.
Barcelona
37
+65
96
2.
Real Madrid
38
+37
86
3.
Villarreal
36
+32
75
4.
Atlético Madrid
38
+34
72
5.
Real Betis
37
+18
63
6.
Espanyol
37
+8
60
7.
Athletic Club
37
+5
57
8.
Celta Vigo
37
+4
54
9.
Valencia
38
-10
50
10.
Rayo Vallecano
37
-10
48
11.
Getafe
37
-10
46
12.
Osasuna
37
-3
45
13.
Alavés
37
-7
43
14.
Sevilla
37
-8
39
15.
Real Sociedad
37
-18
38
16.
Mallorca
36
-12
36
17.
Girona
37
-35
31
18.
Elche
17
+3
22
19.
Leganés
20
-6
22
20.
Real Oviedo
17
-19
11
21.
Levante
16
-12
10
22.
Las Palmas
20
-17
10
23.
Real Valladolid
20
-39
4
*Data from Transfermarkt