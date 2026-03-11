Legendary LAFC Star Joins Club’s Ownership Group

LAFC announced on Wednesday that former attacker and undisputed club legend Carlos Vela will return to the Southern California club as part-owner.

Vela joined LAFC in 2018 as the first Designated Player—or simply, the first signed player—in club history, and after helping the club experience a meteoric rise during its early years of existence, he bid a final farewell to the black and gold outfit in October 2024, when he played his final game as a professional.

Captain. Champion. Owner.



LAFC legend Carlos Vela joins club ownership group.



🔗 https://t.co/Gp0HEipVdU pic.twitter.com/QJgc6KpcBK — LAFC (@LAFC) March 11, 2026

The club released a statement on Wednesday announcing Vela’s new role, and prominent LAFC figures showered the legendary Mexican star with praise.

“Carlos [Vela] has always embodied the commitment to excellence, ambition, and the leadership mentality that LAFC stands for,” Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal said. “Having Carlos join our ownership group is a statement regarding his status as both a legendary player in our club’s history and his commitment to being an important part of our future.”

LAFC’s general manager, John Thorrington, added: “Quite simply, this club would not be what it is today without him. He helped shape our identity, our style of play, and our connection with the city from the very beginning.”

Carlos Vela Says LAFC is ‘Home’ After Joining Ownership Group

Carlos Vela (left) was the first player in LAFC’s history. | IMAGO/Javier Rojas

Vela spent the final six years of his professional career donning the black and gold jersey. After continuing his bond with LAFC as the club’s first ever ambassador after his retirement, he now returns “home” as an owner, extending his relationship with the club where he felt loved the most.

“LAFC has always been more than a club to me—it is home,” Vela said. “From the first day, we set out to build something special for Los Angeles, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together.

“Becoming an owner is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously. I’m excited to continue supporting the club, our players and our fans as we keep building for the future.”

Less than two years ago, Vela returned to LAFC after almost a year of inactivity to finish out his career as a player with the club. When he signed his final contract with the club ahead of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, he had similar words to describe his love for the club. Vela retired for good at the conclusion of the season, leaving behind a legacy as the most influential player in LAFC history.

Carlos Vela’s LAFC Legacy

Carlos Vela (middle) led LAFC to their maiden MLS Cup title in 2022. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Vela joined LAFC ahead of its debut MLS season in 2018. After seven dazzling seasons in La Liga with Real Sociedad—where he also left as a club legend—the talented Mexican joined LAFC as the driving figure of the newly found club.

Bu no one could’ve dreamt of Vela’s LAFC career going as well as it did. Vela won MLS MVP in his second term with the club after a 34-goal season—a record that stands to this day. After winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 and 2022, Vela captained the side that lifted LAFC’s maiden MLS Cup title in 2022.

Just five years into its existence, the Los Angeles club had already reached the pinnacle of U.S. soccer, with Vela leading the charge and helping them become an undisputed MLS powerhouse and one of the outright best clubs in all of North America.

Now eight years after his LAFC adventure began, Vela will be tasked with helping the club reach even bigger heights in the future.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC