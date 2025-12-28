‘Quite Clear’—Antoine Semenyo Transfer Stance Laid Out by Bournemouth Boss
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola revealed that he quite clearly hopes to hang on to his star player Antoine Semenyo for as long as possible, although conceded that he may only have him on the south coast for a few more weeks.
Semenyo’s future has been the topic of frenzied debate during this festive period. It was widely reported in November that the in-form forward would be available for £65 million ($87.9 million) in January thanks to a release clause in his contract. A pool of suitors growing deeper each week quickly formed around this market opportunity.
Tottenham Hotspur were the first to be rebuffed before Chelsea’s interest cooled as quickly as it had heated up. The Blues reportedly backed out after ascertaining that Semenyo’s mind had already been made up: Manchester City have been almost universally billed as his “preferred” destination. Liverpool, however, remain keenly linked while Manchester United’s pursuit hasn’t yet been quashed altogether.
The January window opens on Thursday (New Year’s Day fittingly enough) and The Athletic report that the terms of Semenyo’s release clause demand that a bid be made within the first 10 days of the year so that Bournemouth can secure a suitable replacement.
And so it was put to Iraola this weekend whether he would be inclined to swiftly cash in on his team’s talisman. “No,” was his immediate response.
“The more games Antoine can play for us, [the better],” Iraola argued. “If he can play years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.”
Semenyo underscored his importance to Bournemouth in Saturday’s dismal 4–1 defeat to Brentford. The Cherries’ prolific winger scored his side’s only goal, taking his personal tally to nine for the season. Coupled with three assists, Semenyo has been directly responsible for 44% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season, a swollen proportion which only City’s Erling Haaland can top.
“Antoine’s situation is quite clear,” Iraola sighed. “Antoine is a massive player for us and even in games like today where probably he hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.”
Chelsea, Arsenal Suffer Semenyo Blow
“Obviously I don’t want to lose him,” Iraola added from the bowels of Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. “This is quite clear, but there are some situations that are not under my control.” However, Semenyo’s departure may not be as swift as many may assume.
Iraola claimed with some confidence that Semenyo would before available for Bournemouth when they play Chelsea on Tuesday night and was similarly confident that he would not be sold before the visit from Arsenal on Jan. 3, after the winter window has opened.
“He will be available to play again in three days [against Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us,” Iraola insisted.
Whether Semenyo will make it to the Vitality Stadium for the visit of Tottenham on Jan. 7 is clouded in far more uncertainty.