Alvaro Arbeloa Tempers Expectations After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Return

Real Madrid boss Álvaro Arbeloa warned the club is “proceeding cautiously” when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to ensure the long-term availability of the right back to close out the 2025–26 season.

After suffering a quad injury in December, Alexander-Arnold logged his first minutes in over two months in Los Blancos’ 2–0 win over Valencia on Sunday evening. The England international came off the bench in the 76th minute and looked sharp in his brief cameo, making five passes into the final third, rifling off three accurate long balls and making one timely clearance.

The impressive outing had expectations running wild, especially with the Champions League knockout phase playoffs coming in the near future, but Arbeloa swiftly pumped the breaks on any talk of Alexander-Arnold immediately getting thrown back into the fold after so long on the sidelines.

“As for Trent, after being out for a long time, we are taking the same approach with him as we will with others returning from injury. We are proceeding cautiously and calmly because what we want is for him to find his rhythm, his best playing form, and that’s how it will be with Trent,” Arbeloa said in his postgame press conference.

Another Injury Setback Could Doom Real Madrid’s La Liga Title Push

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut season at Real Madrid has not gone to plan. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

It might not be what the fans want to see, but Arbeloa’s plans for Alexander-Arnold are the best course of action for Real Madrid’s long-term success. After all, the 27-year-old’s debut campaign in a white shirt has been marred by injury since the summer.

Alexander-Arnold missed out on the Club World Cup semifinals due to a muscle issue, then suffered a hamstring injury in September that kept him out until November, before retreating back to the infirmary a month later with a quad injury.

Rushing Alexander-Arnold back into the XI could trigger a setback that could send him back to the sidelines, leaving Real Madrid without their blockbuster summer signing for the most important stretch of the season. With their Champions League berth on the line and the La Liga title well within their grasp, the 15-time European champions cannot afford to lose the ex-Liverpool star for a third time in 2025–26.

More patience is required from the club, the player and Madridistas in the coming weeks, but without any other issues, Alexander-Arnold could spring to life when Real Madrid need him most, finally giving the team a natural, elite, healthy right back for the first time since 2023–24.

Alexander-Arnold’s Return Reignites Dani Carvajal Rivalry

Dani Carvajal has only made two appearances since returning from injury. | Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Before injuries sent both Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal to the sidelines this season, the two fullbacks were engaged in a bit of healthy—perhaps unexpected—competition. Former boss Xabi Alonso heavily rotated the two players, often favoring the stout defending of Carvajal over the attacking prowess of Alexander-Arnold.

By the time the Spain International returned from injury in early January, Arbeloa was the new manager of Real Madrid. The 43-year-old gave Carvajal two brief appearances off the bench against Albacete and Monaco, but has overlooked the veteran in Real Madrid’s last four matches across all competitions, most recently giving the nod to Castilla product David Jiménez against Valencia.

Arbeloa assured he was “not going to take any risks” with the 34-year-old, and with “patience and effort,” Carvajal will “regain his relevance.” Except his lack of minutes combined with Alexander-Arnold’s return paint an unflattering picture for the six-time Champions League winner.

Only time will tell whether Arbeloa intends to allow the two stars to battle for the starting job on the right flank, or if he will deviate from another one of Alonso’s methods and fully back Alexander-Arnold at the expense of Carvajal.

