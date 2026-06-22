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Argentina vs. Austria—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 41st game of the 2026 World Cup involves the defending champions and Lionel Messi.
SI FC Staff|
Argentina takes on Austria in Dallas.
Argentina takes on Austria in Dallas. | Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images, Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

Lionel Messi had the perfect chance to sail off into a golden sunset after lifting the World Cup for Argentina in 2022. Yet, much like Michael Corleone, just when the veteran leader thought he was out, they pulled him back in.

It has proven to be a wise decision. Unlike some other stars in the winter of their careers at this tournament, Messi justified his selection as team’s central figure with a record-breaking hat-trick against Algeria. The loose stitching of the North African outfit was no match for Inter Miami’s 38-year-old wizard, but Austria will pose an entirely different test.

Ralf Rangnick’s high-pressing side bullied its way to a 3–1 win over Jordan which was tighter than the scoreline may suggest. Austria recorded just as many shots (11) as its opponents, only taking the lead late on through an own goal.

After both sides started the competition with a pair of wins, this clash could very well prove to be a straight shootout for top spot in Group J.

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