Argentina vs. Bolivia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

An emotional international break for Argentina begins with a friendly against CONMEBOL rivals Bolivia, with Córdoba’s Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes playing host.

Lionel Messi’s retirement is casting a shadow over the upcoming friendlies after the 39-year-old almost single-handedly inspired the holders to World Cup glory this summer.

Argentina was eventually outclassed by Spain in the final, and the behavior of its players post-match, which resulted in lengthy suspensions for Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, drew widespread criticism from the soccer world.

Messi will be seen off into the sunset next week, and there‘s a strong sense that the defeated World Cup finalists are moving into a new dawn. Lionel Scaloni, the mastermind of its success this decade, remains at the helm and is willing to negotiate his contract, which expires at the end of the year. He has worked wonders with a national team that couldn’t get over the hump for so long, but has struggled to taste defeat throughout his tenure.

Argentina’s remarkable spirit was laid bare at the World Cup, where shock eliminations were relentlessly flirted with before Ferran Torres struck against 10 men to sink the unpopular holders at MetLife Stadium.

Argentina vs. Bolivia Score Prediction

No Messi, No Problem

Nico Paz is ready to help fill the void. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Argentina’s schedule has been distinctly underwhelming on either side of the World Cup. The Albiceleste were untested against elite opposition entering the summer’s tournament, and only Messi’s farewell means there’s strong interest in its upcoming fixtures.

Tame opposition is heading Argentina’s way, starting with the 77th-ranked Bolivia. While trips to La Paz can trouble the very best, Bolivia is a woeful traveller, and this is a great opportunity for a Messi-less Argentina to convince solemn supporters that everything might be okay in a world without the man who has offered them hope for the best part of two decades.

Head-to-head record : Argentina has historically dominated the head-to-head battle with Bolivia, winning 30 of the 42 matches played. Bolivia last defeated the back-to-back World Cup finalists in 2017 and has never before beaten Argentina in Argentina.

: Argentina has historically dominated the head-to-head battle with Bolivia, winning 30 of the 42 matches played. Bolivia last defeated the back-to-back World Cup finalists in 2017 and has never before beaten Argentina in Argentina. Rejuvenated Argentina: Lionel Messi is the epitome of irreplaceable, but that doesn’t mean Argentina will fall off the face of the soccer earth once he’s gone. Scaloni trusted his old guard perhaps a little too much this summer, and now’s the time for fresh Argentinian faces to emerge. Nico Paz continues to purr at Como and could mitigate the playmaking burden, while Franco Mastantuono has a new lease of life on loan at Fiorentina after a difficult debut season with Real Madrid. Integrating young blood into a sturdy, experienced core is the way for Scaloni to go.

Prediction: Argentina 3–0 Bolivia

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Bolivia

Life without Messi. | FotMob

Scaloni had named a 28-man roster for Argentina’s three friendlies during this international window, including the outgoing Messi, who confirmed his retirement from the national team after the World Cup.

We’ll catch a glimpse of an Argentina-less Messi over the next week against Bolivia and Burkina Faso before he bids farewell at a sold-out Estadio Monumental against Benin.

Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada have been forced to withdraw from Scaloni’s roster due to injury, while Nicolás Tagliafico is dealing with a muscle issue but hasn’t been ruled out of Wednesday’s clash.

Cristian Romero has been named Messi‘s successor as captain, and he’ll be expected to don the armband here. Other senior roster members, namely Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, will team up with their compatriots for Messi’s farewell outing next week.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Bolivia (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Giay, Romero, Li. Martínez, Medina; Simeone, Mac Allister, Fernández, González; Paz, La. Martínez.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Bolivia Kick Off?

Location : Córdoba, Argentina

: Córdoba, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes Date : Wednesday, Oct. 30

: Wednesday, Oct. 30 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 1)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Bolivia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fanatiz, fuboTV, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX Canada Fanatiz Canada Mexico Not available United Kingdom Not available