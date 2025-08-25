Arne Slot Explains Bizarre Gamble to Start Dominik Szoboszlai at Right Back vs. Newcastle
Liverpool made an interesting starting 11 swap ahead of Monday's Gameweek 2 fixture against Newcastle: the team's midfield machine, Dominik Szoboszlai, got the start at right back.
An untimely hamstring injury to Jeremie Frimpong forced Liverpool manager Arne Slot to plug someone new in the back line, and rather than use a more traditional defender, Slot went for someone he can wholeheartedly trust.
Slot confirmed the decision on Sky Sports, and explained why he wanted the Hungarian to switch positions:
"Joe Gomez not ready to start yet, but he can have an impact in the game, starting comes too early," Slot said. "The best is Dominik Szoboszlai. He is still an attacking midfielder but because of his work rate and defending, we thought he could play there.
"It helps that Ryan Gravenberch is back because he's better at positioning than the midfielders we had last game. I am expecting Newcastle to go one-v-one all over the pitch. The moment they go to a low block, the freedom is there for the fullbacks."
Szoboszlai got the start in the back four with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk and Milos Kerkez, while potential right back subs Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez began the game on the bench.
Liverpool made another pair of lineup changes with Curtis Jones filling in for Alexis Mac Allister, who didn't dress for the match, as well as Gravenberch getting the nod in midfield. Florian Wirtz remained in his traditional No. 10 role.
While Szoboszlai has played as a fullback here and there during Liverpool's preseason games this year, it's not his natural position by any means, and he arguably poses much more of a threat in the center of the field. It's unclear if the star midfielder will get more reps at right back moving forward, or if this is a one-time experiment for Slot's new-look Liverpool squad.