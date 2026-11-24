When Neymar woke up Monday morning, he likely didn’t envision himself having to defend his new hair color following Santos’ match with Grêmio—but he once again was forced to shield himself against “opinions from people who don’t understand football.”

Neymar and several of his teammates turned heads in São Paulo when they debuted platinum blond hair for Santos’ third-to-last league match of the season. The Brazil icon stirred up all kinds of nostalgia with the look, turning back the clock to his days starring for Barcelona with a similar style.

It would have been the perfect time for Neymar to get on the scoresheet and channel some of his 2016 dominance, but he was ultimately powerless to stop a disappointing 2–0 defeat. After the final whistle, the forward clashed with media who asked if the bleached hair came across as arrogant.

Santos stars debuted new, polarizing looks. | Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

“Who said that? They’re completely wrong,” Neymar said. “Hair doesn’t change anything. I dyed mine, and it changes absolutely nothing. Everyone has dyed their hair before, too. It has nothing to do with football.

“You saw that we played well. It came down to a small detail they capitalized on, on top of a poorly awarded penalty. Anyone who says something like that doesn’t understand anything about football. They don’t follow our day-to-day routine, they don’t know what goes through our heads or how much pressure we put on ourselves.

“Of course we knew those kinds of comments would pop up, but those are opinions from people who don’t understand football. It’s part of it. Dyeing your hair changes nothing. We played very well. I could have yellow, pink or green hair and I’ll still play well in every game.”

Another Disappointing Season for Santos

Neymar has failed to lead Santos to glory. | Gabriel Machado/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s not a great endorsement for Neymar when his dyed hair is one of the more memorable moments from a lackluster campaign for Santos. The 34-year-old was productive when called upon, recording eight goals and three assists in 17 league appearances, but silverware remained far out of his reach.

Santos currently sit ninth in the Brazilian Série A, with 13 wins in 36 games so far. Their 50 points are 30 below back-to-back champions Flamengo.

With only two games left in the season, Santos’ hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Copa Libertadores are bleak, especially after Monday’s defeat. If they fail, it would mark the sixth straight season without a place in the competition.

When Neymar left a short-lived stint in the Saudi Pro League to return to his boyhood club in January 2025, there were lofty expectations for the Barcelona legend. Yet injuries, poor squad depth and underwhelming team outings have largely sullied his time back on home soil.

This season’s finish will be an improvement on the team’s 12th place from 2025, but it’s still far below the standards many expected when Neymar returned. Qualifying for the 2027 Copa Libertadores would have been the first real cause for celebration in the last two years, but Monday’s defeat puts the team in a tough position to end their exile.