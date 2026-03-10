Arsenal, Barcelona ‘Monitoring’ Bundesliga Attacker Seeking New Challenge Abroad

Julian Brandt is reportedly the subject of interest from Arsenal and Barcelona after his impending summer exit from Borussia Dortmund as a free agent was confirmed.

Brandt joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019 and has spent his entire career to date in the Bundesliga. Due to turn 30 in May, the left winger or No. 10 seems to want to try something new before it’s too late, pushing himself to leave the comfort of home altogether.

Dortmund executive Lars Ricken revealed at the weekend: “Both sides agreed that the expiring contract would not be extended. I believe we parted with a great deal of respect. But it’s also another opportunity for both of us.”

Sky Sport in Germany reports that Brandt “wants to go abroad” in his next chapter. Among potential suitors are Arsenal and Barcelona, the cash-strapped latter attracted by the absence of a transfer fee. Both clubs are said to be “monitoring” the situation, but crucially neither would offer Brandt a role as a starter, only as a rotation or backup player. As of yet, there have been no approaches.

For Arsenal, Brandt would serve a dual purpose as a cover option for two positions. It could also allow the Gunners to offload Leandro Trossard or cash in on Gabriel Martinelli, while Martin Ødegaard’s decline and Mikel Merino’s injury has highlighted a lack of depth centrally.

Barcelona’s Cheaper Alternative to Marcus Rashford

What would this mean for Marcus Rashford? | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

In Barcelona, being the first point of cover for Raphinha appears the most likely role, although plenty could also depend on what happens with Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United winger would cost in the region of $35–40 million to buy outright because of the option in the loan agreement. He is also less than 18 months younger than Brandt, who is available as a free transfer. The latter’s estimated Dortmund salary ($156,000 per week) is barely more than a third of what Rashford ($436,000 per week) is thought to earn currently.

The Blaugrana may even have an upper hand over clubs in England, Italy or France because Brandt is already thought to be learning Spanish due to having a Catalan girlfriend.

Dortmund Look to Jadon Sancho (Again)

Jadon Sancho has already played 158 times for Dortmund. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

A replacement for Brandt will be needed, so could Jadon Sancho sign with Borussia Dortmund for a third time? It’s certainly possible.

Having polished Sancho during a first spell from 2017–2021 and later taken him on a short-term loan deal from Manchester United in 2024, Dortmund had looked at another reunion with the winger last summer until it became clear it wasn’t financially viable.

But the situation is different now. Sancho, on loan at Aston Villa, will be a free agent at the end of the season. With just seven Premier League starts for Villa and only one goal and one assist across all competitions, he probably hasn’t done enough to warrant a permanent contract there and Dortmund is the only place the 25-year-old has truly thrived during his career to date.

