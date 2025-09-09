Arsenal’s Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window
The striker. The creative attacker. The long-term midfield target. Defensive reinforcements. Even a backup goalkeeper.
Arsenal and Mikel Arteta got everything they wanted this summer. Some still might want a left winger, but on the whole this transfer window was a transformative one in N5. The Gunners have loaded up heading into a season meant to deliver silverware. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen, but the pieces are mostly in place.
There are multiple tactical tweaks Arteta has to get right, but a small change to his formation might unlock the Gunners even more. With the talent they have on offer, there’s no reason they can’t play exciting football every week. There’s arguably too much talent here to not produce results.
A look at Arsenal’s best XI on paper now that the transfer window has closed.
Arsenal’s Best XI After the Summer Transfer Window (4-2-3-1)
GK: David Raya
David Raya has established himself as the number one since taking over the job from Aaron Ramsdale. Two Premier League Golden Gloves in a row will do that.
The Spaniard has already made his intention for a three-peat known with two clean sheets out of three games already. If not for a Dominik Szoboszlai world-class free kick, he’d have three out of three.
There are still moments in Arsenal matches where he dallies on the ball a bit too long, but Arsenal will determinedly play out of the back. Raya gives Arsenal the best chance to win. The Kepa Arrizabalaga signing more represents a solid option in goal during cup games, not a real threat to his job. Unless things go massively wrong somewhere this season, that is.
RB: Jurrien Timber
Jurrien Timber’s Arsenal tenure began on the wrong foot when an ACL injury saw him miss the majority of the 2023–24 season. The following year, he was an irreplaceable name on the team sheet even with Ben White established.
The Dutchman provides a different skillset to his teammate almost showcasing the dribbling technique of a midfielder at times. White is still a solid option when fit in the role, but Timber is the best choice on the right flank. There are moments, as highlighted in the Champions League semifinals last season, where he can be better defensively, but he is undoubtedly one of the best right backs in the league.
It won’t hurt if he keeps up his scoring ways either after putting two past Leeds United in the second week of the season.
CB: William Saliba
It seems ages ago William Saliba was spending seasons on loan in France with Arteta not comfortable naming him to the team sheet. And it’s not surprising as soon as he was a starter Arsenal started challenging for titles.
If they get over the line this season, Saliba will play a big part. He’s one part of the best centre back pairing in the league alongside Gabriel. The two understand each other well, covering for each other at times as a cohesive unit.
As long as he makes a quick and complete recovery from an ankle twist suffered in the warm-up ahead of Liverpool, Saliba is a nailed-on starter.
CB: Gabriel Magalhaes
Next to Saliba, is Gabriel. After coming over from Lille five seasons ago, the Brazilian has blossomed into one of the best defenders in the league. For all of the praise levelled at Saliba, some might argue Gabriel has been the best Arsenal defender over the past two seasons.
Once prone to errors, the 27-year-old is vital to Arsenal’s success. Even with Jakub Kiwior filling in admirably last season, losing Gabriel was a big blow to any hope Arsenal had of lifting silverware. Keeping Gabriel fit and firing, even with the arrival of Piero Hincapié, is of the utmost importance.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
Calafiori‘s first season at Arsenal can be best described as a rollercoaster. Going from scoring at Etihad Stadium, running over to hug Mikel Arteta and the training staff in one of the most charged games of the season, to losing his starting job to youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly amid a string of injuries.
In the lineup for three straight games to start the season, the Italian often inverts into midfield as Arteta prefers. He gets forward and involved in the attack as well given his quality on the ball. He does lack some defensive awareness at times which can be a hindrance.
If he maintains his form and fitness, Calafiori is likely the main man all season. If not, Hincapié could break into the team or Lewis-Skelly comes back in. Though, Arsenal would be best served letting the latter move into midfield at some point.
DM: Declan Rice
Billed as what Arsenal needed two seasons ago in midfield, Declan Rice is the most expensive signing in Gunners history. The England midfielder has played multiple roles in midfield, excelling as both a defensive anchor and as a box-to-box powerhouse.
It seems Arteta wants Rice to act more in a double pivot this season, but there’s no doubt as to his place in the starting XI. He’s even pegged from the outside as captain material by club legends—that could conceivably be in his future given his leadership qualities on the pitch.
If he and Martín Zubimendi turn into a formidable pivot with both players comfortable with the ball at their feet, that allows current captain Martin Ødegaard to play as a truly advanced No. 10.
DM: Martin Zubimendi
Out went Thomas Partey and Jorginho, in came Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. A target Arsenal worked on across multiple transfer windows. On paper, it seems Arsenal have their ideal midfield pivot complete.
Zubimendi has been hit-and-miss since arriving. While excelling in preseason, the Spaniard looked a bit off the pace of the Premier League so far through three games. That’s not to say he’s already flopped—there’s just room for growth still on top of what he’s already displayed.
Once he fully settles, he has the chance to be Arsenal’s signing of the season.
AM: Martin Odegaard
A make-or-break season lies ahead for Ødegaard. The Norwegian excelled in 2022–23, but has seen a steady decline since then. An ankle injury affected his last campaign, but all eyes are on how he performs this season given the signing of Eberechi Eze.
If Arteta does implore Rice and Zubimendi to act as a central pivot, that should give the Norwegian more freedom to influence the attack. Far too often did the club captain struggle stuck to the right side last year. Amplified by Saka’s absence, the attacking onus was placed on his shoulders, justifiably so or not. With a new, shiny striker up top as well, he must take more influence over games. If not, Eze could take his role.
RW: Bukayo Saka
Saka endeared himself to Arsenal fans when he came through the ranks under Unai Emery. First as a left back and then trusted higher up the pitch, it’s hard to imagine Arsenal’s best XI without him in it.
Missing over three months last season because of a hamstring injury, Saka is already on the shelf to start the season after injuring his other hamstring. He must stay fit this season if Arsenal want to achieve their objective of winning silverware—Noni Madueke’s signing as cover is good but a prolonged spell out of team for Saka would be curtains for Arteta.
LW: Eberechi Eze
Eze is arguably Arsenal’s best signing of the summer. Seemingly plucked out of Tottenham Hotspur’s hands, Eze likely gets deployed on the left wing to provide an equally creative threat on the ball compared to Saka and Ødegaard.
For everything Eze is, though, he’s not a traditional left winger. He’s not Rodrygo, who many Arsenal fans wanted the club to sign this summer. Eze probably performs in his best as a No.10 for the Gunners. But, given how stagnant the left side has become, the former Crystal Palace man will provide flair, creativity and a new attacking threat down that side. He gives defences another element to think about as Viktor Gyökeres runs the channels. Especially in a 4-2-3-1 where he can benefit from under and overlapping runs and link up with Ødegaard.
Should he have started against Liverpool? Probably. Will he start moving forward? Yeah, most likely.
ST: Viktor Gyokeres
Gyökeres is the Arsenal striker signing. The position everyone incessantly wrote about for the past two seasons after Gabriel Jesus never fully hit the form he did in his first two months at the club. Two goals in his first three games is certainly acceptable for a man with expectations of at least 20 this term, but he blanked at Old Trafford and Anfield. As long as Kai Havertz makes a full recovery from a knee operation, he could challenge Gyökeres for minutes.
Arteta still values what Havertz offers, but could he play both of them together against certain opposition? Perhaps. Still, the Swede is viewed as the guy up top more games than not.