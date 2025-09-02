Arsenal Star Striker Comes to Alexander Isak's Defense After Liverpool Transfer Saga
The start of the first international break of the season comes in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool completing the Premier League record-transfer of Alexander Isak.
Isak inked his Liverpool contract on deadline day and then traveled to join Sweden’s camp for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. There, he met up with fellow centre forward Viktor Gyökeres, who also completed a blockbuster move to Arsenal earlier in the summer.
With Isak’s move having only been made official a day prior, putting an end to the biggest transfer saga of the summer, it’s still a major topic of conversation. In an interview, Gyökeres admitted he congratulated him on the move.
Later, Gyökeres was asked to give his opinion on player power—players forcing their way out of a club—which has become a big talking point this summer.
“I think the clubs have the most power,” Gyökeres said. ”It’s maybe difficult for the players to choose in a lot of cases. When it’s a player that’s not wanted in a club it’s the total opposite, he doesn’t have any power and the club can literally do whatever they want with the player. It’s difficult, but it’s how the situation is.”
Newcastle United were adamant on keeping Isak despite the player making his desire to join Liverpool abundantly clear. After training by himself for a month, Isak finally got his dream move to Anfield.
Gyökeres went through a similar situation so he’s clearly speaking with knowledge. Before joining Arsenal, Sporting CP made it hard for the Gunners to complete the transfer, with the striker’s agent eventually accusing his former club for disrespecting Gyökeres in the negotiations.
The pair of Swedes were two of the most coveted strikers in the transfer window, with major European clubs vying for their services. In the end, both players landed at the destinations they wanted.
Gyökeres and Isak have scored 31 goals between them for the national team, and they’ll begin their World Cup qualifier journey when they visit Slovenia on Friday.
Then, the pair will return to their respective clubs, where they’ll be on opposite sides of the Premier League title race. Teammates with their country, rivals with their clubs.