Arsenal Bring Back Popular Color for New 2026–27 Third Jersey

Arsenal have brought back their famous yellow colorway for the first time in five years with their all new 2026–27 third kit.

While Arsenal will always be synonymous with red, the Gunners introduced yellow as an alternate shade in the 1950s and have used it in what have gone on to become some of their most famous shirts of all time.

Not since 2021–22 have Arsenal brought out the yellow on the pitch, instead saving it for a handful of lifestyle collections, but Mikel Arteta’s side will be back in the popular color for the 2026–27 campaign.

Released under the tagline “Arsenal State of Mind,” the Gunners are focused on the idea that Arsenal are “more than a club” and instead “a shared sense of possibility.” Expectations on the club are higher than ever this season as Arteta’s side look to add European glory to last season’s Premier League title, and this new design is all about moving forward and striving for even greater heights.

The new kit has already proven popular online. | Arsenal FC/adidas

“Being part of Arsenal means being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Arsenal Women forward Alessia Russo. “There’s a sense of belief, ambition and togetherness that connects everyone who loves this club.

“That’s what Arsenal State of Mind means to me. It’s the feeling that we’re all part of the same journey and pushing towards the same goals. We can’t wait to wear this kit and create more amazing memories with our supporters this season.”

The third kit, completed with navy shorts and socks, is now available for purchase through Arsenal and adidas.

Havertz Channels Same Message in Trophy Statement

Arsenal’s new third kit brings back the popular yellow colorway. | Arsenal FC/adidas

Arsenal are reaching for the stars this season with their new kits, and striker Kai Havertz made it abundantly clear anything less will be seen as a disappointment this season.

“We want all the trophies,” he vowed. “That’s what we’re here for. We won the Premier League now but there’s a lot more that we can do.

“We have to reach another level to make that happen because we know how long the season is and how hard it is to go through all the competitions. We want to do it better again this year and make things happen again.”

He continued: “I think we can, or we have to go further.

“You see especially other teams getting better, so we have to step up another level again. I think that’s what we’re all here for, that’s what we train for.

“We want to start strong and reach our goals this season again.”

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