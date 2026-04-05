‘Went Well’—Arsenal Brutally Trolled on Social Media by Rival Club’s Official Account

Southampton’s official TikTok account released a video mocking Arsenal’s failed quest for the Quadruple alongside the scathing two-word caption: “Went well.”

The Saints contributed to this derailing with a thoroughly deserved 2–1 victory over the Gunners in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at St Mary’s. Arsenal’s previous fixture had been the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. In the space of two games, Arsenal’s title aspirations have halved.

While Mikel Arteta’s side remain nine points clear of City at the Premier League summit, that gap can shrink to just three should Pep Guardiola’s men win their game in hand and defeat Arsenal at the Etihad on April 19. The division’s serial runners-up would then have to win five and draw one of their remaining six top-flight fixtures to guarantee a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal are also still in the Champions League, with a quarterfinal against Sporting CP on the horizon. The north London outfit theoretically boast the most favorable run to the final but their performance against the seventh-best side in England’s second tier suggests there are no gimmes for the Gunners at this stage of the season.

Arsenal Hubris Used Against Them

Arteta was keen to praise Tonda Eckert’s Championship promotion chasers ahead of Saturday’s fixture. “We’re going to play a team that is in a really good moment,” the Arsenal boss warned, “they have won so many games recently, they’re in a really good moment.” However, not everyone was so wary. As Southampton’s social media team were keen to point out.

In the aftermath of a triumphant contest, the club’s X account made a point of calling out the notable Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan who hailed his club’s pairing with the second-tier side as a “great draw.”

Southampton’s TikTok account rolled the tape back even further, posting a clip of an Arsenal fan seeking the “quad”—the unprecedented Quadruple of the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Those extinguished ambitions were not restricted to the stands.

Arsenal center back William Saliba had openly spoken about the Quadruple this season while the Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus remained undeterred by the Carabao Cup final setback. The No. 9 insisted he was “very confident” of winning the Premier League and added: “I believe 100% that this season we are doing something.” Whether he is of the same opinion now remains to be seen.

What Next for Arsenal?

Arsenal were deservedly beaten at Southampton. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Arteta is not the type to delve into tactical details in public. Instead he focused on a mental reset for a group of players threatening to let the weight of expectation crush them once again.

“Giving [the players] clarity,” was his plan for the coming days, “even more conviction now, and trusting the players—believing in what we’re doing, continuing to do that with little tricks that every game demands.

“But especially, maintaining the spirit, the attitude and the energy at the highest possible level, because that’s critical to perform at the level that we need to win matches.”

There won’t be much time to squeeze in these psychological sessions. Arsenal jet off to Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth in Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League kickoff. The defending Portuguese champions travel to the capital for the decisive tie in a week which culminates with a crucial title clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s Next Five Fixtures

Date Opponent Competition Tuesday, April 7 Sporting CP (A) Champions League quarterfinal first leg Saturday, April 11 Bournemouth (H) Premier League Wednesday, April 15 Sporting CP (H) Champions League quarterfinal second leg Sunday, April 19 Man City (A) Premier League Saturday, April 25 Newcastle (H) Premier League

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