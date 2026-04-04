Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Southampton: Treble Dream Dies With Agonizing FA Cup Exit

Arsenal were dramatically dumped out of the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage, the Premier League leaders beaten 2–1 by second tier Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Arsenal were seeking to bounce back from Carabao Cup final disappointment by booking another trip to Wembley Stadium, but Ross Stewart’s accomplished opener 10 minutes from the half-time whistle threw a major wrench in the plans. It was a deserved lead for the Championship side at the break, who caused major issues with their direct approach.

The Gunners were unable to muster an immediate response after the restart, but Mikel Arteta’s triple substitution on the hour paid dividends. Viktor Gyökeres provided an equalizer eight minutes after his arrival, converting a neat move down Arsenal’s left.

However, Arsenal’s underwhelming display was ultimately punished five minutes from time as former Manchester City academy graduate Shea Charles coolly converted from close range to stun the Gunners.

Arsenal boasted dreams of an unprecedented quadruple before the international break, but are now fighting on just two fronts after back-to-back domestic cup defeats.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Max Dowman impressed once more. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

After his heroics against Everton, all eyes were on Max Dowman in his first appearance since that critical cameo. The precocious 16-year-old didn’t disappoint as he dazzled on the south coast, jinking between yellow shirts at will and conjuring Arsenal’s best moments. It speaks volumes that Arsenal were reliant on a teenager to spark them into life.

Dowman can leave St Mary’s with his head held high after 17 touches in the opposition box, three successful dribbles and a terrific all-round display. Unfortunately, his teammates were less impressive.

Losers

White made a major error that cost Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Jurriën Timber’s absence presented problems in the Carabao Cup final, with Ben White failing to cover himself in glory at Wembley. It proved another challenging evening for the Englishman, who was culpable for Southampton’s opener as his mistimed leap allowed Stewart to chest the ball and rattle beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga. As the minutes ticked away, he only got worse—and inexplicably avoided being booked after several late challenges.

At the other end of the field, things were tough for Gabriel Jesus. An excellent opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting berth passed by the 29-year-old, who offered absolutely no threat in the final third whatsoever. A quiet showing was underscored by the impact of Gyökeres from the bench.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)

Martin Ødegaard returned for Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—6.5: Rarely worked by Southampton’s forwards and was helpless to prevent either goal.

RB: Ben White—5.6: After an awkward international break, things didn’t get any better for White here. A sizeable error allowed Southampton to take the lead and he was tormented by the lively Léo Scienza.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—6.2: Bailed out center back partner Gabriel after an early error, but almost handed the Saints a goal himself with a slack pass. Rarely looked comfortable.

CB: Gabriel—6.7: An uncharacteristic mistake presented Scienza with an excellent opportunity and the Brazilian never managed to hit his stride in a disjointed and makeshift defense. Forced off with injury in the second half—a concerning sight for Arsenal fans.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—6.9: Stepped into midfield when Arsenal had possession, helping create overloads in central areas. However, his advanced positioning left the visitors exposed in transition.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—7.6: Started brightly on his first appearance in six weeks and was keen to dictate the tempo from the first whistle. Waned slightly before his withdrawal on the hour, but still offered a positive attacking influence in the engine room.

CM: Christian Nørgaard—7.3: Often tasked with defending the center of the field all by himself performed admirably with little support from his midfield teammates.

RW: Max Dowman—6.9: Arsenal’s brightest spark as his bravery and nimble feet made Southampton sweat. Another glimpse of his special talent is one of few silver linings.

AM: Kai Havertz—6.6: Spent much of the contest deep in Southampton territory and eventually made his presence felt when teeing up Gyökeres following an incisive run.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—7.3: Bright and bold in possession, never shirking away from his responsibility to take on Southampton right back James Bree.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—6.0: Completely anonymous throughout and could hardly complain when being substituted on the hour mark.

SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (60’ for Lewis-Skelly)—6.0: Struggled to shackle Tom Fellows after his arrival.

SUB: Noni Madueke (60’ for Ødegaard)—6.3: Looked to conjure up some magic, but lacked the necessary end product.

SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (60’ for Jesus)—7.3: Having proven crucial for Sweden over the international period, Gyökeres rose from the bench to deliver Arsenal’s equalizer.

SUB: William Saliba (72’ for Gabriel)—6.1: Couldn’t stabilize a surprisingly porous Arsenal defense.

SUB: Martín Zubimendi (79’ for Havertz)—6.1: Hardly involved for good or bad.

Subs not used: David Raya (GK), Marli Salmon, Andre Harriman-Annous, Ceadach O’Neill.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Cristhian Mosquera struggled. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s defense has been imperious for much of the season, but it was their undoing against Southampton. Cristhian Mosquera made several notable errors that handed encouragement to the Saints, Gabriel was abnormally nervy throughout and Myles Lewis-Skelly joined Ben White in producing an iffy display. In the end, they only have themselves to blame.

made several notable errors that handed encouragement to the Saints, was abnormally nervy throughout and joined in producing an iffy display. In the end, they only have themselves to blame. Martin Ødegaard made his much-anticipated return from injury against the Saints, marking a first outing for club or country since Feb. 22. Rust would usually be expected, yet the Norwegian swiftly picked up from where he left off as he kept Arsenal ticking in enemy territory. With Eberechi Eze injured, Arteta will be relieved to see Ødegaard’s return—even at the end of a bruising night.

The Numbers That Explain Arsenal’s Shock Loss

A bad night for Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal were alarmingly poor defensively, surrendering two big chances and 1.21 expected goals against their second tier hosts.

against their second tier hosts. At the other end, the Gunners were not clinical enough. They managed 23 shots in total , yet failed to make them count, and their xG was only marginally higher than Southampton’s.

, yet failed to make them count, and their xG was only marginally higher than Southampton’s. Despite managing nine corners, they were unable to prosper from one of their favorite routes to goal—doubly disappointing given Southampton’s difficulties defending dead balls.

Statistic Southampton Arsenal Possession 36% 64% Expected Goals (xG) 1.21 1.77 Total Shots 8 23 Shots on Target 4 7 Big Chances 2 1 Passing Accuracy 79% 89% Fouls Committed 9 11 Corners 4 9

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