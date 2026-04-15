Arsenal Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Champions League Quarterfinal vs. Sporting CP

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice was unable to take part in the last training session before Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg at home to Sporting CP.

Rice picked up a knock during Arsenal’s dismal 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime, limping through the full 90 minutes. There is the real risk of lasting damage for Arteta’s star midfielder, who notably skipped the open training session on Tuesday.

“We have to wait and see how he is tomorrow,” Arteta warned. “He wasn’t able to train.”

Rice is not the only injury concern for Arsenal to juggle.

Declan Rice

Arsenal are in danger of squandering their lead atop the standings. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury: Unknown

Unknown Status: Doubt

Arteta refused to reveal what exactly was wrong with Rice. “I don’t want to do that,” he huffed. The Arsenal boss would admit that an awkward landing against Bournemouth was “part of the issue” while a suffocating workload also played its role.

“He’s played a lot of games,” Arteta mused. “That is part of the issue, but he’s going to try and do everything he can to be with us, that’s for sure.”

Thomas Tuchel flagged during the international break that Rice has been operating at 70% fitness for “quite a while,” pushing through the pain barrier far too often for his personal taste. “I’m not willing to take this risk for my key player,” Tuchel pointedly noted.

Arteta is clearly willing to risk Rice’s long-term fitness for a short-term gain. Yet, with Sunday’s almighty Premier League clash against Manchester City on the horizon, it remains to be seen which match Rice is risked for.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Injury: Achilles

Achilles Status: Doubt

Bukayo Saka joined Rice in leaving England’s March international camp but, unlike his compatriot, has not made such a swift return to the limelight. Arteta predicted on Tuesday that the winger would return in “days not weeks” without offering an exact date.

“It’s something he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue,” Arteta revealed, describing his status as “progression.” “It’s about loading more and see where he’s at.”

Martin Odegaard

Martin Ødegaard has suffered with various injuries this season. | Diogo Faria Reis/MB Media/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Status: Doubt

Martin Ødegaard was sidelined with what Arteta described as a “niggle” for Saturday’s visit from Bournemouth. The absence of any craft or cunning provoked by the creative playmaker’s absence was painfully evident in an arm wrestle of a match which Arsenal emphatically lost.

The Norway captain has been in and out of the treatment room as frequently as some medical staff. After missing Tuesday’s training, his availability in midweek is a major doubt.

Jurrien Timber

Jurriën Timber has been sidelined for weeks. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Status: Doubt

Jurriën Timber was at the Emirates to see Arsenal lose to Bournemouth but did not make it into the matchday squad. When quizzed on his fitness while walking freely through the mixed zone, the Dutch defender cautiously revealed: “It’s recovering, we’ll see. I can’t say but I am recovering.”

That recovery was not enough to see Timber take part in open training on Tuesday, which may force Ben White back onto the pitch. The reluctant England international has started Arsenal’s last five matches, losing three of them and struggling noticeably in each outing this month.

Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with Barcelona. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Injury: Knock

Knock Status: Doubt

Riccardo Calafiori unexpectedly sat out Arsenal’s weekend league outing and was forced to miss their most recent open training session. Any prolonged absence would be keenly felt.

The roaming merchant of mayhem adds a much-needed layer of unpredictability to an increasingly inhibited Arsenal side.

Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal career began with an injury. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Injury: Foot

Foot Status: Ruled out

The only nailed-on absentee for Arsenal is Mikel Merino. Even taking into consideration all of Arteta’s injury mind games, there is no chance of the Spanish midfielder featuring in midweek or much before the end of the season, if at all.

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